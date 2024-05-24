 Instagram Content Creator, Mistaken As Minor Accused In Pune Porsche Accident, Abuses Media In Fresh Rap For Revealing His Details
The content creator has been identified as Aryan Dev Neekhra who goes by the username @cringistaan2 on Instagram. On Thursday (May 23), he kicked up a row after uploading a rap on the Pune Porsche car crash. In the video, he claimed that he was Vedant Agrawal, the 17-year-old boy involved in the accident that killed 2 people

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
The Instagram content creator who mocked the victims of Pune Porsche accident and on Thursday, May 23, uploaded a rap video of his after claiming that he was Vedant Agarwal, the minor boy involved in the Pune Porsche accident case | Instagram

The rapper and Instagram content creator who uploaded an insensitive rap video mocking the victims of the Pune Porsche accident case once again took to the social media app and uploaded another video via Insta story in which he openly abused the news channels/media for revealing deatils about him. He once again uploaded a rap video (on Insta stories) and mocked and ridiculed the victims of the Pune Porsche accident case. Shockingly, the Instagram content creator continues to claim that he is the minor boy involved in the accident. The content creator, who goes by the username @cringistaan2 on Instagram, also has a history of uploading extremely offensive videos, shows his page.

The content creator in question has been identified as Aryan Dev Neekhra. On Thursday (May 23), he kicked up a row after uploading a rap on the Pune Porsche car crash. In the video, he claimed that he was Vedant Agrawal, the 17-year-old boy involved in the accident that killed 2 people on Sunday (May 19).

The video went viral and created an uproar. Netizens were initially shocked to hear the rap song running down the victims of the accident and the man boasting about getting bail after the accident.

article-image

The video was also picked up by electronic media and initially reported with the claim that the boy seen in the video was the minor boy involved in the accident. However, it was soon clear that the person seen in the video was not the minor boy who allegedly knocked down two people in Pune with his vehicle.

A rap video was uploaded by the Instagram user who was mistaken as the minor accused in the Pune Porsche accident case. Extremely provocative lines were used in the rap song video by the Instagram content creator.

 "Karke baitha main nashe in my Porsche, saamne aaya couple mere ab woh hai neeche, sound so cliche, sorry gaadi chad gayi aap pe. 17 ki umar paise khub mere baap pe, 1 din mein mil gayi mujhe bail, phir se dikhaunga sadak pe khel..." he says in the video and also abuses before ending the insensitive video.

