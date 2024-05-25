Pune: Social Media Influencer Aryan Dev Neekhra Booked For Making Fake Video Of Juvenile Boasting About Porsche Crash, Mocking Victims

Pune: Social Media Influencer Aryan Dev Neekhra Booked For Making Fake Video Of Juvenile Boasting About Porsche Crash | Instagram

A rap song purportedly featuring the juvenile, boasting about how he got away with the Porsche crash, went viral on social media on Thursday. Immediately, Pune Police clarified that it was a fake account and that the teenager had no role in the video. Later, it was found that the rap video was of a social media influencer called Aryan Dev Neekhra.

Pune car accident case | Cyber Cell of Pune Police has registered an FIR against a reel creator and one other who had made a purported video where he was talking about the release of the accused. The video later went viral on social media. Case registered at Cyber Cell of Pune… — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

In the video, Neekhra, whose Instagram username is @cringistaan2, mocked the accident and sang, “Kuch sunoge, karke baithe main nashe in my Porsche, saamne aaya couple mere ab woh hai neeche sound so cliche, sorry gaadi chad gayi aap pe, satra ki umra khoob paise mere baap pe, ek din main mil gaye mujhe bail, fir se dikhaunga sadak ka khel.”

Neekhra again took to Instagram and put up a video in which he openly abused the news channels for revealing details about him. He once again uploaded a rap video (on Insta Stories) and mocked and ridiculed the victims of the accident.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell of Pune Police on Saturday registered an FIR against the social media influencer and another Instagram user, Shubham Shinde (shubhamshinde.i), who also uploaded Neekhra's video. They have been booked under Sections 509, 294 B of IPC and 67 of IT Act.

Who is Aryan Dev Neekhra?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Neekhra is a Delhi-based content creator and "meme marketer" at No Gravity Media. Reportedly, he is a Madhya Pradesh native and has studied at Happy Days School in Shivpuri and then Amity University in Gwalior.