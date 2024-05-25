 Pune: Social Media Influencer Aryan Dev Neekhra Booked For Making Fake Video Of Juvenile Boasting About Porsche Crash, Mocking Victims
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Social Media Influencer Aryan Dev Neekhra Booked For Making Fake Video Of Juvenile Boasting About Porsche Crash, Mocking Victims

Pune: Social Media Influencer Aryan Dev Neekhra Booked For Making Fake Video Of Juvenile Boasting About Porsche Crash, Mocking Victims

According to his LinkedIn profile, Aryan Dev Neekhra is a Delhi-based content creator and "meme marketer" at No Gravity Media

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Social Media Influencer Aryan Dev Neekhra Booked For Making Fake Video Of Juvenile Boasting About Porsche Crash | Instagram

A rap song purportedly featuring the juvenile, boasting about how he got away with the Porsche crash, went viral on social media on Thursday. Immediately, Pune Police clarified that it was a fake account and that the teenager had no role in the video. Later, it was found that the rap video was of a social media influencer called Aryan Dev Neekhra.

In the video, Neekhra, whose Instagram username is @cringistaan2, mocked the accident and sang, “Kuch sunoge, karke baithe main nashe in my Porsche, saamne aaya couple mere ab woh hai neeche sound so cliche, sorry gaadi chad gayi aap pe, satra ki umra khoob paise mere baap pe, ek din main mil gaye mujhe bail, fir se dikhaunga sadak ka khel.”

Neekhra again took to Instagram and put up a video in which he openly abused the news channels for revealing details about him. He once again uploaded a rap video (on Insta Stories) and mocked and ridiculed the victims of the accident.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Juvenile's Grandfather Arrested For 'Wrongful Confinement' Of Family Driver
article-image

Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell of Pune Police on Saturday registered an FIR against the social media influencer and another Instagram user, Shubham Shinde (shubhamshinde.i), who also uploaded Neekhra's video. They have been booked under Sections 509, 294 B of IPC and 67 of IT Act.

Who is Aryan Dev Neekhra?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Neekhra is a Delhi-based content creator and "meme marketer" at No Gravity Media. Reportedly, he is a Madhya Pradesh native and has studied at Happy Days School in Shivpuri and then Amity University in Gwalior.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik District Collector Orders Pre-Monsoon Structural Audits of Buildings

Nashik District Collector Orders Pre-Monsoon Structural Audits of Buildings

Shiv Sena Demands Immediate Removal Of Dangerous Hoardings In Nashik

Shiv Sena Demands Immediate Removal Of Dangerous Hoardings In Nashik

First Batch Of Haj Pilgrims To Depart From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

First Batch Of Haj Pilgrims To Depart From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra: VBA Opposes Plan To Install Smart Meters In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra: VBA Opposes Plan To Install Smart Meters In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Beed: ACB Nabs MSRTC Labour Officer For Taking ₹30,000 Bribe

Beed: ACB Nabs MSRTC Labour Officer For Taking ₹30,000 Bribe