VIDEO: Once Mocked By BJP's Sujay Vikhe For Not Knowing English, Ahmednagar MP Nilesh Lanke Takes Lok Sabha Oath In English |

Newly-elected NCP MP of Ahmednagar, Nilesh Lanke, took his oath in Lok Sabha on Monday. The video of Lanke taking oath has today gone viral on social media, showing him taking the oath in English.

For the uninitiated, Lanke was shamed by his opponent and then BJP MP Dr Sujay Vikhe-Patil for not knowing English. Lanke had downplayed Vikhe-Patil's barb over not being fluent in English, saying that he speaks the language of the people and will continue to do so while taking up their burning issues in the Lok Sabha.

Former Ahmednagar MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil had ignited a language debate by stating that he would refrain from filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections unless his opponent, Nilesh Lanke, could list Vikhe-Patil’s accomplishments in the constituency in English or Hindi.

When Lanke took oath in English, people recalled the previous criticism and began sharing the video on social media. NCP MP from Shirur, Dr. Amol Kolhe, also praised Lanke by sharing his video, stating, "Never underestimate the power of the common man! And yes, you can speak English, walk English... English is a funny language! (sic)"

Who is Nilesh Lanke?

Lanke, who was elected from the Parner Assembly seat in the 2019 elections on an NCP (united) ticket, had migrated to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP after the party split in June 2023. However, he quit the Ajit Pawar faction and joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) expressing his desire to contest the Lok Sabha election from Ahmednagar. Lanke pleaded that he would be in a position to cash in on the discontent against the BJP and Vikhe-Patil, especially on core issues such as farmers' distress, lack of adequate price for milk, Centre's switch-on and switch-off policies on sugar and ethanol exports and above all neglect of water schemes. The senior Pawar not only inducted Lanke back into the party but also announced his nomination.

NCP (SP) candidate Nilesh Lanke emerged as a giant killer by defeating BJP's Sujay Vikhe in neighbouring Ahmednagar. For Vikhe, it was a fight to retain the supremacy of his family, which has been a dominant force in the cooperative sector in Ahmednagar district, while for Lanke, it was an opportunity to emerge as the people's man who can take on the mighty and resourceful. The clash also saw a bitter war of words and high-stakes drama.