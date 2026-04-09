VIDEO: Lakhs Of Litres Of Drinking Water Wasted After Pipeline Burst In Pune's Yerawada; Residents Demand Urgent Action

VIDEO: Lakhs Of Litres Of Drinking Water Wasted After Pipeline Burst In Yerawada; Residents Demand Urgent Action | Sourced

In the midst of severe summer heat and rising water scarcity, a major drinking water pipeline burst in Yerawada has led to the wastage of lakhs of litres of potable water, triggering anger among local residents.

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The leakage has been reported near the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Entrance at Shadal Baba Chowk, in front of a popular eatery in the area. According to residents, the pipeline has been leaking continuously for the past few days, with large volumes of water flowing onto the streets and eventually into drainage lines.

Apart from the water loss, the leakage has created muddy patches, slippery roads, and unhygienic conditions, causing inconvenience and safety concerns for commuters and locals.

Residents claim that despite repeated complaints to the civic administration, no immediate action has been taken. The lack of response has intensified frustration, especially at a time when many parts of the city are facing water shortages and relying on tanker supply.

Social activist Sachin Bhosale expressed strong concern over the situation, stating that it is alarming to see such large-scale wastage when citizens are struggling for basic water needs. He demanded immediate repairs and accountability from the concerned department.

"At a time when people in Yerawada are dealing with acute water shortage during summer, it is shocking to see potable water being wasted and draining away into sewer lines. This not only causes unnecessary loss but also creates difficulties like irregular water supply, dependency on tankers, higher expenses, and sanitation concerns. The lack of site inspection by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is disappointing. There is an urgent need for immediate action and deployment of emergency teams to control the wastage and resolve the issue promptly," said a resident, Nilima Kambale.

"In the middle of summer, such unchecked leakage in Yerawada is a serious concern, with treated water being lost directly into drainage systems. This kind of negligence can weaken overall supply management, increase pressure on infrastructure, and affect equitable distribution across areas. The absence of prompt action from PMC is worrying. Swift intervention with dedicated response teams is necessary to contain the issue and restore proper management," said Rajshree Kamble, another resident.

Activists and residents have urged the civic body to deploy emergency response teams, stop the leakage at the earliest, and initiate action against those responsible for the delay. They stressed that water, being a vital resource, must be managed responsibly, particularly during the peak summer period.

The incident has raised questions over infrastructure maintenance and the city’s preparedness to handle water-related crises.