Pune: Final Approval Likely Soon For ₹710 Crore Katraj–Kondhwa Road Land Acquisition | Representative Image

Pune: The much-awaited land acquisition for the widening of the Katraj–Kondhwa road is likely to receive final approval soon, paving the way for the ₹710 crore project to move ahead.

The proposal is currently pending with the Revenue Minister’s office, and a decision is expected in the coming days, said Municipal Corporation City Engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar. Civic officials have been pushing to fast-track the process, holding a series of meetings with the District Collector’s office and the Land Acquisition Department in recent months.

The land acquisition, originally scheduled to be completed by March 15, was delayed due to procedural requirements and objections raised by some landowners. Officials said the proposal has now reached the final stage, and compulsory acquisition proceedings have been initiated where required.

Around 27 hectares of land is needed for the project, which covers a stretch of approximately 3.5 to 4 kilometres. The road is set to be widened to 50 metres and will include six lanes, service roads, footpaths and cycle tracks. Plans also include flyovers and underpasses to reduce congestion.

The Katraj–Kondhwa stretch currently faces heavy traffic and frequent accidents due to its narrow width. Residents of Kondhwa, Yewalewadi and nearby areas have long demanded improvements.

Officials said that once the land acquisition is cleared, work on the project will gather pace. The civic body aims to complete the project within the next two years, which is expected to significantly ease traffic and improve road safety in the area.