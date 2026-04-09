Pune: Mother Murders 6-Year-Old Son For Obstructing Romantic Relationship; Stages It As Natural Death | Representative Pic

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident has come to light where a mother and her lover conspired to brutally murder her innocent six-year-old son.

After killing the boy, the woman tried to convince relatives that his death was caused by a heart attack -- an apparent natural cause. The incident took place on 4th April, around 11:30 PM, in a rented room in Kuruli, Khed tehsil.

According to police reports, the deceased child has been identified as Awez Mehboob Shaikh (6). Isak Mohammad Shaikh (49, resident of Ambejogai, Beed district) filed the complaint in this case.

The police have arrested Basreen Mehboob Shaikh (27, resident of Kuruli, Khed tehsil; native of Parli, Beed) and registered a case against her lover, Ram Vinayak Kajewad (resident of Kuruli, Khed; native of Ambejogai, Beed).

According to the police, Basreen Shaikh and Ram Kajewad were in a romantic relationship. Six-year-old Awez was proving to be an obstacle in their affair.

Killed By Submerging Head In Bucket...

As a result, on the night of 4th April, the two accused took him into the bathroom. They killed him by submerging his head in a bucket of water and slamming it against the wall. They then took the body to Dharmapuri, Parli, and Beed and staged a cover-up, claiming he died of a heart attack.

However, relatives became suspicious and informed the Parli Rural Police Station in the Beed district. The police ordered an autopsy of the body. The post-mortem report revealed shocking information: Awez's death was not caused by a heart attack but by drowning.

Following this, the police took Awez's mother into custody; during interrogation, she confessed to committing the crime with her paramour.

Parli Rural Police have transferred the case to the Mahalunge South Police Station under the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate. The police have arrested the woman, and the Mahalunge South Police are conducting further investigation.