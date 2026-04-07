Pune VIDEO: Mother Arrested For Killing 11-Month-Old Son In Ranjangaon MIDC | Video Screengrab

In a shocking case in Pune district's Shirur taluka, an 11-month-old infant was murdered by his own mother, officials said on Tuesday. In connection with the matter, police have arrested the mother.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged on April 5 by Ravindra Pawar, a resident of Bhambarde, stating that his wife, Pooja Pawar (22), had left home on March 8 along with their infant son Yash and had been missing since then. On April 5, she was traced within the limits of Jambut village, following which police initiated interrogation.

Initially, Pooja claimed that the child had died after accidentally falling from a platform. However, during interrogation, she confessed to killing her son. She told police that the child used to cry frequently, and she feared that having a child would hinder her chances of remarrying. Later, she allegedly smashed the infant’s head against a washing platform outside the house, leading to his death.

In an attempt to destroy evidence, she placed the child’s body in a bag, added stones to weigh it down, and dumped it into a well located in their agricultural land.

Police, along with forensic experts and medical officers, visited the spot and collected crucial evidence. As the body was in a highly decomposed state, inquest and post-mortem procedures were conducted at the site before performing the last rites.

Based on the investigation, a case has been registered at Ranjangaon MIDC Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for murder and destruction of evidence. The accused, Pooja Pawar, was arrested on April 6, and further investigation is underway.

Prashant Dhole, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shirur Division), said the accused had regular disputes with her husband and wanted to marry another person. However, believing that no one would marry her if she had a child, she allegedly murdered the infant by hitting him with a stone. She then packed the body in a bag with stones and threw it into a well to hide the evidence.