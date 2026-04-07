Pune: Karuna Munde Enters Baramati Race Against Sunetra Pawar, Says Contest Needed To ‘Protect Democracy’ | Sourced

Baramati: Speculation that the Baramati by-election would be unopposed has ended, as multiple candidates have entered the race against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) nominee and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

A total of 55 candidates have filed 68 nomination papers, according to Election Officer Swapnil Rawade.

Sunetra Pawar is also the wife of the late leader and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar’s death in January prompted a by-election to this seat, something Pawar himself hadn't lost since 1991.

With respect to the late leader, many within Maharashtra hoped that Sunetra Pawar would be elected unopposed. However, the Indian National Congress fielded its candidate. Along with that, many ‘high-profile’ individuals have also filled the form.

Among the candidates is Karuna Munde from the Swarajya Shakti Sena. She filed her nomination on April 6 after travelling from Mumbai to Baramati. Speaking to the media, Munde said she entered the contest to ensure the election is not unopposed and to protect democracy.

Karuna Munde Challenges Dhananjay Munde

During her interaction, she also made a pointed remark about NCP leader and minister Dhananjay Munde. She said she wants to see whether he supports his wife or his sister-in-law.

Karuna Munde said she will raise several local issues during her campaign. She claimed that Baramati is often called a model constituency, but she did not see enough development on the ground. She highlighted problems related to electricity, farmers, and water.

Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Akash More for the by-election. OBC leader Laxman Hake has withdrawn from the contest at the last moment, supporting Sunetra Pawar.

The Baramati by-poll is now set to witness a multi-cornered fight.