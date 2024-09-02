VIDEO: Heart Reaches Destination Hospital Thanks to Green Corridor Facilitated by Indian Army's Southern Command Provost Unit & Pune Traffic Police |

Despite Pune's traffic challenges, a donated heart successfully reached its destination hospital on time in Pune. The heart, from DY Patil Hospital in Chinchwad, was transported to the Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences in Pune. Thanks to a green corridor organised by the Indian Army's Southern Command Provost Unit and Pune Traffic Police, the heart was on its way to save a life, with the transplant completed on time.

What is green corridor?

A green corridor is a special route designated for the rapid and unhindered transportation of critical medical items, such as organs for transplantation, blood, or other time-sensitive medical supplies.

This route is facilitated by coordinated efforts between various agencies, such as traffic police and emergency services, to ensure that the transport vehicle experiences minimal delays, avoiding traffic congestion and other obstacles. The goal is to expedite the delivery of these items to ensure timely medical intervention, ultimately saving lives.