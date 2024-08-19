VIDEO: Has Supriya Sule Tied Rakhi to Ajit Pawar Yet? Find Out as Baramati MP Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Dindori MP |

The political relationship between NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and NCP chief Ajit Pawar has soured following his departure from the party to form his own and fielding his wife against his sister Supriya Sule in the Baramati Lok Sabha election. The cousins, who once spoke highly of each other, have also criticised each other for political reasons.

Although they have always claimed that their political differences have not affected their personal relationship, there is widespread curiosity about whether the Pawar cousins will celebrate Raksha Bandhan together this year.

Duo celebrated Bhaubij together

Last year, despite the party's division in June, the Pawar family came together to celebrate Diwali, and Sule was seen celebrating Bhaubeej with Ajit Pawar. This year, however, there is heightened curiosity about their Raksha Bandhan plans.

Relations appeared strained following the Baramati Lok Sabha election, and Ajit Pawar's recent remark that he erred in fielding his wife Sunetra against Supriya Sule seems to have altered the dynamics ahead of the festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's what Ajit Pawar said

A few days before Raksha Bandhan, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar highlighted the significance of the brother-sister bond. On the day of Raksha Bandhan, when asked by reporters whether he would visit Supriya Sule, Pawar responded, "If I happen to be in Baramati on Rakhi Pournima and my sisters are there, I will definitely go." This response has raised curiosity about whether Deputy Chief Minister Pawar and MP Sule will celebrate Raksha Bandhan together.

On Monday, the day of Raksha Bandhan, however, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is in Mumbai for the Jan Samman Yatra, while MP Supriya Sule is in the Nashik area for the Shivswarajya Yatra. It will be interesting to see whether these two prominent politicians will find time to celebrate the festival amidst their busy schedules.

This year Supriya Sule celebrated the festival with fellow MP Bhaskar Bhagre and tied Rakhi to him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She is on her Nashik tour and, when asked if she would tie Rakhi to her cousin, she mentioned that she has the whole day planned and is busy.