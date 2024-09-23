 VIDEO: After President Murmu's Complaint, Pune Civic Body Begins Patchwork on Pothole-Ridden Roads Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit
For the uninitiated, Pune, already infamous for its potholes, made national headlines after President Murmu’s convoy encountered rough roads, prompting her to write a letter to Pune Police.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Days after President Droupadi Murmu complained to Pune Police about pothole-ridden roads in Pune, the civic body has begun patchwork on the arterial roads of the city.

President Murmu, who arrived on a two-day visit to the city on September 2, experienced these road hazards firsthand, leading her office to issue a letter to the Pune Police, expressing dissatisfaction and demanding immediate action.

Moreover, the President’s office highlighted the urgency of addressing the pothole problem before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on September 26. This communication spurred much activity within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

As a result, the PMC has started repair work. Speaking with the Free Press Journal, PMC Road Department chief Aniruddha Pawaskar stated, "We have started the work as directed by the Pune Police, and all the work of patchwork, resurfacing, and the removal of speed breakers is ongoing and will be completed well before the PM's tour."

Meanwhile, the Pune unit of the AAP protested at the civic body today, garlanding Pawaskar's chair at the PMC in protest against the pothole-ridden roads in Pune. The chair was placed on the table while being garlanded.

Sudarshan Jagdale, Pune City President of AAP, stated that they will lock the PMC if the potholes are not filled.

