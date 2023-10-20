Unauthorised Sale Of School Nutrition Program Rice: Two Individuals Held In Pune | Canva

The unauthorised sale of rice intended for the school nutrition program has recently come to light, resulting in a case being registered with the Sinhagad police. In this case, a complaint was filed against two individuals, Ajinath Sadashiv Sanap, aged 41, and Ramraj alias Rambhau Motairam Goyekar, aged 30, by Santosh Ramdas Phatke, a 30-year-old resident of Manjari, at the Sinhagad Road police station.



According to the police, a kitchen operated by the Sanskar Mahila Mandal in the Dhayari area provides nutrition to students from the 1st to 8th grade as part of a government scheme. Rice worth Rs 8,96,200 under this government scheme was allocated to Sanap and Goyekar. However, they opted to sell the rice in the open market. Upon receiving information about this, the police took action and apprehended the two individuals involved. A case has been registered against them, with Assistant Inspector Ashish Kawthekar from Unit One of the Crime Branch currently handling the investigation.