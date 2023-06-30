Traffic Congestion On Pune-Ahmednagar Road: Jagdish Mulik Calls For Urgent Action

Traffic Congestion On Pune-Ahmednagar Road: Mulik Calls For Urgent Action | FPJ

Amidst the rise in the increasing traffic congestion on Pune-Ahmednagar Road in the city, BJP Pune City President Jagdish Mulik visited the patch of the road near the Phoenix Chowk area. He was accompanied by municipal officials, including former Chairman of the Standing Committee Yogesh Mulik and Additional Commissioner Vikas Dhakne.

He also expressed concerns over the dangerous state of Pune-Ahmednagar Road, as revealed by a road safety audit conducted four years ago. "In response, Yogesh Mulik, the former Chairman of the Standing Committee, formulated the 'Nagar Road Integrated Transport Plan' focusing on the Pune-Ahemednagar road. The budget also allocated funds for the implementation of this plan, which includes measures such as metro lines, BRT lines, flyovers, and road safety initiatives," said Mulik.

Of which, he said, the Golf Chowk flyover was recently opened for traffic and demanded immediate action to commence the construction of the Kalyani Nagar to Koregaon Park bridge. Additionally, he emphasized the need to expedite the development of the Shivne to Kharadi road. Mulik further highlighted the importance of repairing roads and footpaths in the Kalyani Nagar area, emphasizing the significance of maintaining infrastructure to ensure safe and efficient transportation for residents.