Total Voter Count in Pune District Reaches 8.6 Million: 4.5 Million Men, 4.2 Million Women, and 774 Third-Gender Voters

The final voter list for the Pune district was released by Deputy District Election Officer Meenal Kalaskar as part of the Election Commission of India's Special Short Revision Programme on Friday. The list reveals a total of 86,47,172 voters in the district, including 44,91,068 men, 41,55,330 women, and 774 third-gender individuals.

Tehsildar Sheetal Mule, Rahul Sarang, and representatives from various political parties were present at the release event.

Constituency wise data

The district has 8,417 polling booths, with specific numbers in each constituency.

Junnar Assembly Constituency has 356 polling stations, with a total of 3,20,470 voters including 1,63,224 male, 1,57,242 female, and 4 third-gender voters. Ambegaon Constituency has 341 polling stations, with 1,57,494 male voters, 1,51,703 female voters, and 9 third-gender voters.

In Khed Alandi Constituency, there are 389 polling stations, with 1,89,444 male voters, 1,77,417 female voters, and 12 third-gender voters. Shirur Constituency has 457 polling stations, with 2,37,197 male voters, 2,18,320 female voters, and 23 third-gender voters.

In Daund Constituency, there are 310 polling stations, with 1,61,251 male voters, 1,51,847 female voters, and 12 third-gender voters. Indapur Constituency has 337 polling stations, with 1,71,421 male voters, 1,61,596 female voters, and 13 third-gender voters.

Baramati Constituency has 386 polling stations, with 1,90,841 male voters, 1,84,290 female voters, and 21 third-gender voters. Purandar Constituency has 413 polling stations, with 2,35,261 male voters, 2,16,507 female voters, and 32 third-gender voters.

Bhor Constituency has 564 polling stations, with 2,23,356 male voters, 1,98,191 female voters, and 6 third-gender voters. Maval Constituency has 402 polling stations, with 1,94,215 male voters, 1,84,616 female voters, and 13 third-gender voters.

Chinchwad Constituency has 561 polling stations, with 3,39,727 male voters, 3,03,989 female voters, and 53 third-gender voters. Pimpri (A.J.) Constituency has 398 polling stations, with 2,79,792 male voters, 1,83,012 female voters, and 34 third-gender voters.

Bhosari Constituency has 483 polling stations, with 3,18,578 male voters, 2,68,220 female voters, and 97 third-gender voters. Vadgaon Sheri Constituency has 437 polling stations, with 2,53,116 male voters, 2,36,276 female voters, and 102 third-gender voters.

Shivajinagar Constituency has 280 polling stations, with 1,46,129 male voters, 1,43,587 female voters, and 46 third-gender voters. Kothrud Constituency has 387 polling stations, with 2,25,050 male voters, 2,06,578 female voters, and 23 third-gender voters.

Khadakwasla Constituency has 505 polling stations, with 2,97,203 male voters, 2,64,712 female voters, and 40 third-gender voters. Parbati Constituency has 344 polling stations, with 1,80,022 male voters, 1,73,945 female voters, and 95 third-gender voters.

Hadapsar Constituency has 525 polling stations, with 3,20,260 male voters, 2,87,842 female voters, and 72 third-gender voters. Pune Cantonment (A.J.) Constituency has 274 polling stations, with 1,47,495 male voters, 1,43,169 female voters, and 34 third-gender voters.

Kasba Peth Constituency has 268 polling stations, with 1,38,992 male voters, 1,42,271 female voters, and 37 third-gender voters.

This comprehensive list will guide voters and election officials in the upcoming elections. Maharashtra legislative assembly elections will be held in 288 constituencies. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the dates for the election.