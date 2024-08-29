Assembly Polls: From Hadapsar to Baramati - Know Everything About 21 Constituencies in Pune District; MLA, Interested Candidates' Names and Party |

While the Lok Sabha polls have concluded, Maharashtra, including Pune district, is now gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections. Pune district comprises 21 assembly constituencies: Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Kasba Peth, Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Hadapsar, Khadakwasla, Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed-Alandi, Shirur, Maval, Mulshi, Pimpri, and Chinchwad.

As the polls approach, let's take a closer look at each constituency in the district, one by one.

Here’s a brief overview of the 21 Assembly constituencies in Pune district:

1. Vadgaon Sheri: Represented by Sunil Tingre of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar) as of the 2019 elections

2. Shivajinagar: An important constituency in Pune city, known for its commercial hubs and educational institutions. As of the 2019 elections, it is represented by Siddharth Shirole of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

3. Kothrud: A residential and commercial area, represented by Chandrakant Patil of the BJP in the 2019 elections. Kothrud is known for its IT parks and educational institutions.

4. Kasba Peth: One of the oldest parts of Pune, rich in cultural heritage. It was represented by Mukta Tilak of the BJP until her passing in December 2022. Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar was elected as new MLA in bypoll. The seat is known for its traditional and historical significance.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader and spokesperson Kunal Tilak recently met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to express his desire to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from the Kasba Peth constituency in Pune. In the 2019 Assembly polls, Kunal's mother, Mukta Tilak, was elected as the MLA from the Kasba Peth Assembly seat. However, she passed away in December 2022 after a prolonged illness.

5. Parvati: A residential area that includes parts of old Pune city and newly developed areas. Represented by Madhuri Misal of the BJP in the 2019 elections.

6. Pune Cantonment: A constituency that includes the military cantonment area, with a diverse population. As of the 2019 elections, it is represented by Sunil Kamble of the BJP.

7. Hadapsar: A rapidly growing area with a mix of IT hubs, residential complexes, and industrial zones. Represented by Chetan Tupe of the NCP in the 2019 elections. In the upcoming assembly elections, a notable contest is expected between the two factions of the NCP, led by Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar.

8. Khadakwasla: A constituency with a mix of rural and urban areas, including the Khadakwasla Dam. Represented by Bhimrao Tapkir of the BJP in the 2019 elections.

9. Daund: A semi-rural constituency known for its sugar factories and agricultural base. Represented by Rahul Kul of the BJP in the 2019 elections.

10. Indapur: A predominantly rural constituency with a focus on agriculture. Represented by Dattatray Bharane of the NCP (Ajit Pawar) in the 2019 elections.

11. Baramati: A stronghold of the NCP, particularly associated with the Pawar family. Represented by Ajit Pawar of the NCP in the 2019 elections. It is noteworthy that the Baramati Assembly seat has been a stronghold for Ajit Pawar, who has secured victories in this constituency in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019. However, Ajit Pawar has announced his intention to pass the seat to his son, Jay Pawar, in the upcoming elections.

12. Purandar: Known for its historic Purandar Fort and agriculture. Represented by Sanjay Jagtap of the Congress' in the 2019 elections.

13. Bhor: A constituency with a mix of rural areas and historical significance, including forts and temples. Represented by Sangram Thopte of the Congress in the 2019 elections.

14. Junnar: Known for its caves, ancient temples, and agricultural activities. Represented by Atul Benke of the NCP (Ajit Pawar) in the 2019 elections.

15. Ambegaon: A rural constituency with a focus on agriculture. Represented by Dilip Walse Patil of the NCP (Ajit Pawar) in the 2019 elections.

16. Khed-Alandi: A constituency with religious significance, including the temple town of Alandi. Represented by Dilip Mohite (Ajit Pawar) in the 2019 elections.

17. Shirur: An agricultural constituency known for sugarcane farming. Represented by Ashok Pawar of the NCP (Ajit Pawar) in the 2019 elections.

18. Maval: A constituency with a mix of rural and urban areas, including parts of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Represented by Sunil Shelke of the NCP (Ajit Pawar) in the 2019 elections.

19. Bhosri: As of the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Bhosari is represented by Mahesh Landge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mahesh Landge has been active in local politics and has a significant influence in the area, particularly in development and civic issues.

20. Pimpri: A key industrial hub in the Pune metropolitan region. Represented by Anna Bansode of the NCP in the 2019 elections.

21. Chinchwad: A major industrial and residential area, part of the Pune metropolitan region. Represented by Laxman Jagtap of the BJP in the 2019 elections until his passing in 2023. Now, his wife Ashwini Jagtap is the incumbent MLA.