Pune District Court | FPJ

Pune: For thousands of people who visit Pune’s District and Sessions Court at Shivajinagar every day, the premises symbolise justice, protection and the rule of law. However, repeated bomb threats and a daylight attack involving firing and a billhook (koyta) have raised serious questions about the safety of lawyers, litigants and court employees.

The court received another bomb threat on Thursday, the third such incident in a month, triggering panic among advocates, litigants and staff members. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the premises and began inspecting the entire complex. However, there was no official confirmation of the discovery of an explosive device.

The latest threat came a day after an attack on Mandar Kiwale outside the court. Visuals of the assault raised concerns over security arrangements at one of the city’s most sensitive public institutions, prompting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to express displeasure over the incident.

Following the Chief Minister’s reaction, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar visited the court premises on Wednesday morning to review security arrangements. The police have also begun installing advanced closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and inspecting the existing surveillance network.

Advocates practising criminal and civil law, among other branches of law, say repeated threats and violent incidents have created an atmosphere of uncertainty. Lawyers spend several hours on the premises, moving between courtrooms, chambers and administrative departments while interacting with hundreds of unfamiliar people every day.

Advocate Sheetal Kumar said, “We come here every day to represent our clients and ensure that justice is delivered. But when incidents of firing and violent attacks take place right outside the court, it naturally raises questions about our own safety. Why should security arrangements improve only after somebody becomes a victim?”

Lawyers pointed out that the court complex receives a large number of visitors daily, including accused persons, witnesses and litigants. They said security arrangements should not remain restricted to occasional inspections and temporary police deployment following threats.

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Women’s Safety Remains a Concern

While bomb threats and violent attacks have brought overall security into focus, women advocates say their everyday safety within the court premises also needs urgent attention.

They said inadequate monitoring in certain areas, coupled with the possibility of unwanted approaches or inappropriate behaviour, adds to their workplace challenges.

Advocate Riya Rathore, who handles family court matters, told The Free Press Journal, “Women lawyers should be able to work without constantly being conscious of who is standing around them or whether they can safely walk through a corridor. Security should not be limited to the main entrance. Every section of the court should feel safe.”

Advocate Gauri Kakade, who practises civil and property law, highlighted the absence of a dedicated mechanism to address complaints relating to women’s safety.

She said, “We speak about women’s safety in public spaces, but what about the workplace? Court premises are also workplaces for hundreds of women. There should be proper security personnel, functional CCTV cameras and a clear mechanism to report harassment or intimidation.”

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Repeated Threats Affect Work and Mental Well-being

The recurring bomb threats have also raised concerns about the mental well-being of lawyers and the disruption of judicial proceedings. Advocates, litigants and court employees have to wait for security checks to conclude before normal activities can resume.

Advocate Aditya Pawar said, “It is difficult to concentrate on professional responsibilities when there is a constant fear of an untoward incident. Women should not have to choose between pursuing their profession and feeling secure at their workplace. The administration must take these concerns seriously.”

Advocate Amit Pandhare, who handles criminal and sessions cases, stressed the need for accountability and permanent security arrangements.

He said, “The court is one of the most sensitive public institutions. There must be proper entry checks, surveillance and trained security personnel. Installing cameras after an attack is not enough. The administration must explain what permanent measures will be taken to prevent such incidents.”

Advocates Seek Comprehensive Security Audit

Advocates are demanding a comprehensive security audit of the entire court complex, regulated entry and exit points, functional CCTV cameras across all buildings, adequate deployment of trained security personnel and a dedicated mechanism to address women’s safety concerns.

They have also called for a clearly defined emergency response system to deal with bomb threats and violent incidents, along with regular monitoring of security arrangements.