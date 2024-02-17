 Swati Mohol Death Threat Case: Man Who Escaped From Pune's Sassoon Hospital Arrested
The crime branch and cyber police had been actively searching for Marshal Lilakar, dispatching teams to Neral and Karjat for investigation

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
Sassoon General Hospital | Anand Chaini

Marshal Louis Lilakar, a 24-year-old resident of Akurdi who recently escaped from Sassoon General Hospital, was apprehended on Saturday, officials confirmed.

"Lilakar had come to his aunt's residence in Yerawada and was detained by cyber police officials already stationed there. He will undergo a medical examination before being handed over to the Bundgarden Police," stated an official.

The crime branch and cyber police had been actively searching for Lilakar, dispatching teams to Neral and Karjat for investigation.

Lilakar stands accused of sending death threats to Swati Mohol, the wife of deceased gangster Sharad Mohol, using the alias "Munna Polekar" on social media. Following a thorough investigation, the police linked the threatening messages to Lilakar, leading to his apprehension. He had fled Sassoon Hospital, where he was under police custody after complaining of chest pains.

In response to his escape, two cyber police constables, Nikhil Arvind Pasalkar and Popat Kalusingh Khade, have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

