Swargate Metro Station Inauguration & Swargate-Katraj Route Bhoomi Pujan To Be Held Together: Murlidhar Mohol (WATCH VIDEO)

Swargate Metro Station Inauguration & Swargate-Katraj Route Bhoomi Pujan To Be Held Together: Murlidhar Mohol

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol announced on Monday that the inauguration of the Swargate Metro Station and the bhoomi pujan for the Swargate-Katraj route of the Pune Metro will take place together in the coming days.

Speaking to the media, the Pune MP stated that the completion of the Swargate station will mark the conclusion of phase one of the Pune Metro project. Currently, the Vanaz to Ramwadi route is fully operational, while the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate route is partially functional, pending the inauguration of the underground stretch from Civil Court to Swargate.

"The Vanaz to Ramwadi route is fully operational, and the Punekars have responded positively to it. The PCMC to Swargate route is 90 per cent complete. Only technical work and a few permissions are pending for the Civil Court to Swargate stretch. This will be finalised in the coming days, and the route will be fully open to the public," Mohol said.

The Civil Court to Swargate route includes three stations: Kasba Peth (formerly Budhwar Peth), Mandai, and Swargate. The distances between the stations are as follows: Civil Court to Kasba Peth (0.85 km), Kasba Peth to Mandai (1 km), and Mandai to Swargate (1.48 km).

"After today's inspection, we are announcing that the inauguration of the Swargate Metro Station and the bhoomi pujan for the underground Swargate-Katraj route will be held together in the next few days. Additionally, we are working to get the Vanaz to Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi stretches approved by the Union Cabinet," Mohol concluded.