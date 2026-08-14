‘Suspension Not Enough’: NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Demands Dismissal & Criminal Action Over Moshi Depot Tragedy In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar of NCP-SP | PTI Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for each family of the nine workers killed in the Moshi garbage depot tragedy. Pawar also demanded the dismissal of suspended Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials and criminal action against those responsible for the 8th July disaster in Moshi, which killed nine.

Pawar visited the PCMC headquarters on Friday afternoon and met officials while following up on compensation and other demands raised by the victims’ families. A massive garbage mound had collapsed onto the three-storey administrative building of the waste-to-energy facility at the Moshi garbage depot on 8th July. 23 workers were trapped in the building. 14 were rescued, and nine died after a rescue operation that continued for nearly 84 hours.

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‘Demand For 1 Crore Compensation’

Pawar said the demand for compensation of Rs 1 crore for each victim’s family had been made from the beginning. “Unfortunately, the people passed away in the Moshi tragedy. We came on behalf of such families. In fact, our demand was for Rs 1 crore,” he said.

Rohit Pawar claimed that the private contractor had initially announced Rs 25 lakh. Following pressure and meetings, the amount was increased to Rs 40 lakh, he claimed. Pawar said the compensation package would also include Rs 10 lakh from the municipal corporation and Rs 5 lakh from the state government. The earlier announced package comprised Rs 25 lakh from the contractor, Rs 10 lakh from PCMC and Rs 5 lakh from the state government, he said.

Accomodation & Education Sought…

He also said the families had sought a house for the victims’ dependants and financial support for the education of their children. “We also made a demand for a house, and we were told that they are accepting that as well,” Pawar said.

On education, he said the authorities should give the families a written assurance stating exactly which expenses would be covered. Pawar also claimed that some family members had told him they were being pressured to accept the ₹40 lakh compensation.

“Some family members met us just now and said they were threatened and told to accept the Rs 40 lakh. We are verifying that matter,” he said. He said a meeting would be held with the families within the next five days to decide their further course of action.

‘Dismiss Them’

The MLA also demanded stronger action against officials held responsible for the tragedy. PCMC had suspended Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni and Executive Engineer Yogesh Alhat following the incident and ordered an internal inquiry. A separate high-level inquiry committee was also constituted by the state government to examine the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

Pawar said suspension alone would not be enough. “Now, merely suspending those officers will not be sufficient. They should be dismissed and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” he said. He said the process had been initiated but could take up to six months. He claimed he had asked the authorities to complete it within one to one-and-a-half months.

Pawar also sought action against Antony Lara Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, the private operator of the waste-to-energy facility. He said a decision on action against the company’s owner would be taken on Tuesday.

‘Ordinary Caught, Owners Spared’

An FIR has already been registered against Antony Lara Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd’s project head Ashokkumar Siyaram Sharan Gupta and safety officer Vijay Ramrao Sapkal. The case includes a charge under BNS Section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Gupta was arrested by the MIDC Bhosari Police. Rohit Pawar, however, said that Sapkal himself was also trapped and injured during the collapse.

Pawar questioned why action had been taken against employees while, according to him, the company’s owners had not faced similar action. “The owners were left free, and ordinary people were caught. We are following up on this,” he said. Pawar said the inquiry report into the tragedy had not yet been submitted. He was told that the report would be submitted within two days, he said.

Pawar said the inquiry report into the Moshi tragedy was awaited and would determine further action. He questioned the role of suspended PCMC Executive Engineer Yogesh Alhat in the contract with Antony Lara Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, alleging that while Alhat corresponded with the civic body, the private company failed to address safety concerns. Pawar also alleged negligence by suspended Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni. He further claimed Alhat drew the PCMC salary while pursuing another course without taking leave, prompting a separate inquiry whose report is expected within 10 days. The allegations remain subject to ongoing departmental enquiries.