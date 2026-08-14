Pune: 70-Year-Old Man Attacked With Sickle By Son-in-Law Over Wife’s Return; Accused Arrested | Representative

Pune: A 70-year-old man was allegedly attacked with a sickle by his son-in-law after he refused to send his daughter back to her husband, who was allegedly addicted to alcohol and frequently quarrelled with her. The Chaturshringi police have arrested the accused on charges of attempt to murder.

The arrested accused has been identified as Madhukar Gambhir Hadkamol (45), a resident of Amoda in Yawal taluka of Jalgaon district. The injured man has been identified as Dattatray Bhimaji Vitkar (70), a resident of Wadarwadi.

Vitkar is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Lokmanya Hospital. His son, Shashikant Dattatray Vitkar (40), lodged a complaint with the Chaturshringi police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12.30 pm on Wednesday, August 12, at Sudarshan Housing Society on Canal Road in Model Colony, where Vitkar worked as a security guard.

Hadkamol had married the complainant's sister around eight years ago, and the couple has two children. Police said Hadkamol allegedly had a drinking problem and frequently quarrelled with his wife. Fed up with the alleged harassment, the woman had been staying with her parents in Wadarwadi along with her two children for the past four months.

Hadkamol allegedly continued to call her and ask her to return to Jalgaon. In July, he had also visited her parental home. The family had reportedly asked him to give up drinking and come to Pune, where they would help him find employment. However, he allegedly refused to listen.

On the morning of August 12, Hadkamol allegedly called his wife and threatened that she and her father would not remain alive. The woman informed her brother about the threat, but the family reportedly did not take it seriously, as Hadkamol had allegedly issued threats earlier as well.

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Later that day, Hadkamol went to the housing society where Vitkar was working as a security guard. He allegedly attacked Vitkar with a sickle, striking him on the face and left upper arm. Vitkar sustained serious injuries and fell unconscious.

Dr Chaitanya Dixit immediately shifted him to Lokmanya Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU.

The Chaturshringi police arrested Hadkamol within five hours of the incident and registered a case of attempt to murder.