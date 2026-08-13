Pune: Kharadi-Keshavnagar Flyover Gets Final Touches Ahead Of August 15 Opening |

Pune: With the much-awaited Kharadi-Keshavnagar flyover likely to open to traffic on August 15, final preparations are now underway at the project site. As the inauguration date draws closer, civic authorities and workers are carrying out cleaning, beautification and other finishing works on the flyover and its approach roads.

The latest work includes placing decorative pots and plants along the central portion of the road, along with general cleaning and removal of construction-related material. Workers are also attending to various sections of the road to ensure that the stretch is ready for public use ahead of the proposed opening.

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The flyover has been eagerly awaited by residents and daily commuters in Kharadi, Keshavnagar and surrounding areas. Once opened, it is expected to improve traffic movement between the two rapidly developing parts of the city and ease congestion on the existing road network.

With only a few days left before August 15, the focus has shifted to giving the project its final finish. Workers were seen undertaking cleaning activities and arranging pots at different points, while other last-minute works were also being completed.

Inauguration Likely in Morning

According to information available at the site, the inauguration of the flyover could be held in the morning, possibly between 9 am and 10 am on August 15. The exact timing and details of the inauguration programme are expected to be confirmed by the authorities.

The preparations indicate that the administration is working against the deadline to ensure that the flyover is ready for the inauguration. The final beautification and cleaning work is being undertaken alongside the remaining finishing activities.

The opening of the Kharadi-Keshavnagar flyover is expected to be a significant relief for commuters who have been facing traffic congestion in the area. With the project nearing completion, attention is now on whether all the remaining works will be completed before the proposed August 15 opening.