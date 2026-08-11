Woman Tries To Vandalise Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue In Pune; Local Women Thrash & Hand Her Over To Police

WATCH: Woman Throws Chappal & Stones At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue In Pune; Locals Hand Her Over To Police | Video Screengrab

Pune: A woman allegedly threw a chappal and stones at a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Sasane Nagar area of Hadapsar, Pune. The incident, reportedly captured on CCTV, has sparked outrage on social media.

The statue was covered with a glass protective structure when the incident took place. The glass did not break, despite the objects being thrown at it.

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According to videos circulating on social media, people who were angered by the incident later traced the woman and confronted her. In one video, a group of people can be seen applying violet-coloured ink to her face. Another woman is also seen hitting her during the confrontation.

The woman was later handed over to the Pune Police. Police said appropriate legal action would be taken against her.

The incident reportedly took place near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sasane Nagar, Hadapsar.

The videos of the alleged incident and the subsequent confrontation are now being widely shared on social media. While many users have expressed anger over the alleged act, some have also criticised the people who confronted the woman and allegedly assaulted her, saying that no one should take the law into their own hands.

One social media user, reacting to the incident, wrote, “Why would anyone throw slippers at Shivaji Maharaj’s statue? I mean, what can anyone think bad of him?”

The incident has also revived discussion about the strong emotional place Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj holds in Maharashtra.

For many Maharashtrians, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not simply a historical ruler. He is closely associated with the ideas of Swarajya, self-respect, courage, justice and Maharashtra’s cultural identity.

His legacy is deeply connected with the state’s forts, literature, folk traditions, Shiv Jayanti celebrations and public life. His name is also frequently used in political discourse across Maharashtra.

This emotional connection is one reason incidents involving alleged disrespect towards his statues or images often lead to strong reactions.

The police are now expected to establish what led to the woman’s alleged act and take further action based on the CCTV footage and other available evidence.