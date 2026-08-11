WATCH: Four Pune Men Killed, Two Injured As SUV Hits Truck On Pune-Satara Highway

Four Pune Men Killed, Two Injured As SUV Hits Truck On Pune-Satara Highway | Sourced

Pune: Four young men from Kamshet in the Maval tehsil of the Pune district were killed and two others injured after the SUV they were travelling in lost control, hit a road divider and crashed into an oncoming truck on National Highway-48 in the Satara district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The accident took place around 1.10 am near Shirwal in Khandala tehsil in Satara district, in front of Hotel Shivalay. The group was travelling from Pune towards Mahabaleshwar when the accident occurred, police said.

Four Deceased, Two Injured…

The deceased have been identified as Vedant Arjun Waringe, Sonling Dhirendra Thakur and Aditya Balasaheb Garud, all aged 19, and Nikhil Balu Raut, 20. All four were residents of Kamshet in Maval.

The two injured men have been identified as Dikshit Dayanand Pujari and Mayur Hanumant Shinde, both 20. They were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police said their condition was critical.

According to the police, the group had left Pune during the night for Mahabaleshwar. The Tata Nexon was travelling on the Pune-Satara lane when its driver lost control of the vehicle.

The SUV hit the divider and crossed over into the opposite lane. An Eicher truck was coming from the opposite direction at the time. The SUV then crashed into the truck in a head-on collision.

SUV Was Damaged Badly…

The impact was severe, and the SUV was badly damaged. The four men died in the accident.

After receiving information about the crash, officers from the Shirwal police station and personnel from the Highway Police Assistance Centre at Sarola rushed to the spot. Rescue efforts were launched to remove the occupants from the damaged vehicle.

The accident also affected traffic movement on the highway. The damaged SUV and truck were blocking the road, leading to congestion for some time.

The State Highway Police said the vehicles were removed with the help of a crane. Traffic was restored after the road was cleared.

Case Registered…

Police have registered a case at the Shirwal police station and are investigating the accident. They are trying to establish the exact reason for the driver losing control of the SUV. The speed of the vehicle and other possible factors are also being examined.

The deaths of four young men from Kamshet have left their families and the Maval region in shock. The accident has also renewed concerns over speeding and loss of vehicle control during night-time travel on the Pune-Satara Highway.