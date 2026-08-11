Pune: Naval Kishore Ram Directs Officials To Open Kharadi-Keshav Nagar Bridge By August 15 | Sourced

Pune: Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has directed officials to open the Kharadi-Keshav Nagar bridge for traffic by August 15. The civic body is also pushing to speed up several pending infrastructure projects across the city.

Ram inspected the Kharadi-Keshav Nagar bridge, the North Main Road and the road near Hadapsar railway station on Monday. During the inspection, he asked officials to remove pending hurdles and complete the priority works.

At the Kharadi-Keshav Nagar bridge, Ram instructed the road department to make the bridge accessible to motorists and commuters by August 15. The civic administration said some work on the approach roads will continue even after the bridge is opened.

Ram appealed to citizens to cooperate with the civic body while the remaining work on the approach roads is completed.

During his inspection of the North Main Road stretch from ABC Farm Chowk to Tadigutta Chowk, Ram directed officials to shift utility lines that are coming in the way of road widening. He also asked the administration to begin the remaining land acquisition process immediately.

The civic chief said the steps were necessary to ensure that the road widening work is completed without further delay.

At Hadapsar railway station road, Ram reviewed the ongoing stormwater drainage and sewer line work. He directed officials, contractors and technical consultants to speed up the project, considering the heavy traffic on the route.

“The Hadapsar railway station road project is extremely important due to the heavy traffic on this route. The work should be completed at the earliest without any obstruction,” Ram told officials.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Omprakash Divate, City Engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar, acting Chief Engineer (Roads) Rajesh Bankar and other senior officials were present during the inspection.