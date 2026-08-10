Pune: ‘Safe Food, Safe Medicine & Safe Maharashtra Should Be Ganeshotsav Message’, Says FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe | File pic

Pune: Dhol Tasha troupe performers should avoid fried food and energy drinks during Ganeshotsav and focus on a nutritious diet, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on Monday.

Speaking at an event organised ahead of Ganeshotsav in Pune, Mundhe urged performers to carry home-cooked food where possible and buy food only from licensed vendors.

“Performers in music troupes often consume fried food as well as energy drinks. Avoid this and eat a nutritious diet. If possible, carry home-cooked food. Purchase food items only from licensed vendors,” Mundhe said.

He also called upon dhol-tasha troupes to spread awareness about food and medicine safety through their performances.

“Every year during Ganeshotsav, dhol-tasha troupes give a message to society. This year, convey the message ‘Safe Food, Safe Medicine, Safe Maharashtra’,” he said.

Mundhe said Maharashtra cannot become capable and strong unless it is also a safe state.

“If we want to build a capable Maharashtra, it will not happen unless it becomes safe,” he said.

The event was organised at NMV High School on Shrimant Thorle Bajirao Peshwa Road by Abhedya Dhol Tasha Pathak, Kalavant Dhol Tasha Pathak, Dhol Tasha Mahasangh Maharashtra and NMV High School.

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Dhol Tasha Mahasangh Maharashtra president Parag Thakur, corporator Bharat Bhushan Barate, Abhedya Dhol Tasha Pathak president Rohan Joshi, Saurabh Gujar, Deepa Kulkarni, Kalavant Dhol Tasha Pathak’s Saurabh Gokhale and Bhushan Takawale were present.

During the event, the performers paid tribute to Mundhe’s work through a music performance.

‘Pay Attention To Prasad’

Mundhe also urged Ganeshotsav mandals to pay special attention to food safety during the festival. He said sweets such as pedhas and ladoos are commonly distributed as prasad, but their safety must not be taken for granted.

“During Ganeshotsav, sweets like pedhas and ladoos are distributed as prasad. However, whether this prasad is safe or not is a question that needs to be asked. Providing safe food to citizens is my priority, and there should be no compromise in it,” he said.

He said Ganeshotsav should not be treated as an exception to food safety rules. He urged mandals to get food items inspected by the FDA.

“Ganeshotsav cannot be an exception to this. Therefore, Ganeshotsav mandals should take special care regarding food safety. They should get inspections done by the Food and Drug Administration. It is our responsibility to send every devotee visiting Ganeshotsav mandals back home safely,” Mundhe said.

‘Discipline Is The Best Weapon’

He also spoke about the role of young people and music troupes in building a stronger society.

Mundhe said economic strength alone would not be enough to make India a superpower. He stressed the need for physical strength as well as ideological resilience.

“To make India a superpower, economic strength alone is not enough. It is essential to build not just physical strength, but also ideological resilience. Everyone must play their role to build an economically, socially and ideologically capable India,” he said.

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Mundhe also praised the discipline of dhol-tasha performers and their contribution to society.

“Discipline is the best weapon to achieve success, and this quality is remarkably present in the music troupes. The future of any country depends on its youth and their thoughts, and the fact that these music troupes have performed selfless social service is commendable,” he said.