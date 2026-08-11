VIDEO: Advocate’s Two-Wheeler Stolen In Broad Daylight In Pune's Mangalwar Peth, Suspects Caught On CCTV

Pune: Advocate’s Two-Wheeler Stolen In Broad Daylight In Mangalwar Peth, Suspects Caught On CCTV |

Pune: A two-wheeler belonging to advocate Rahul Raj Balgohare was allegedly stolen in broad daylight from Mangalwar Peth in Pune on Monday morning.

According to the information available, Balgohare had parked his two-wheeler outside his office at around 11 am. After some time, when he returned from the office, he found that the vehicle was missing.

Suspecting theft, CCTV footage from the surrounding area was examined. The footage reportedly captured the suspected thieves stealing the two-wheeler and fleeing from the spot.

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Police are now examining the CCTV footage and the movements of the suspects to identify and trace them. Efforts are also underway to recover the stolen vehicle.

The incident, which occurred during daytime in a busy locality, has raised concerns among residents and vehicle owners about the security of parked vehicles in the area.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are expected once the suspects are identified and the investigation progresses.