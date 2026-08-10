‘Who Gave Them Training?' Video Of PCMC Fire Brigade Hose Delay In Pune’s Bhosari Goes Viral | WATCH

‘Who Gave Them Training?' Video Of PCMC Fire Brigade Hose Delay In Pune’s Bhosari Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A video showing an apparent delay in firefighting operations by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) fire brigade has gone viral on social media, with netizens questioning the handling of the equipment and the training of the personnel.

The incident took place near Anand Hospital, underneath the Bhosari flyover on the Pune-Nashik Highway. A company bus caught fire for an unknown reason, following which a PCMC fire brigade vehicle rushed to the spot.

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The video shows firefighters getting out of the vehicle and preparing to tackle the blaze. However, the hose used to spray water appears to get stuck, delaying the firefighting operation.

The firefighters can be seen trying to free the hose before using it to douse the fire. The delay has drawn criticism on social media, with several users questioning whether the personnel had received adequate training to handle such situations.

“Who gave them training?” was among the questions raised by netizens while reacting to the video.

The video has also sparked a debate over the importance of quick and coordinated action during fire emergencies. A task that could potentially have been completed within seconds appears to have taken longer as the hose was being freed.

Eyewitnesses suggested that the hose may have become stuck, although the exact reason for the delay has not been established.

The incident has also raised questions over the traffic management at the spot. Netizens pointed out that traffic police personnel present at the location could have done more to clear the road and ensure smoother movement for the fire brigade vehicle.

With the fire brigade responding to an emergency on a busy stretch of the Pune-Nashik Highway, traffic congestion around the vehicle could further delay firefighting efforts.

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The viral video has therefore raised two separate concerns: Whether the fire brigade equipment was handled efficiently during the emergency and whether traffic management arrangements were adequate to allow the emergency vehicle to operate without obstruction.

The PCMC fire brigade’s response to the viral video and the allegations regarding the handling of the hose and the traffic situation are awaited.