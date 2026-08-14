Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book 6 In-Laws For Abetment After Moshi Tragedy Victim’s Wife Dies By Suicide

MIDC Bhosari Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The MIDC Bhosari police have registered a case against six members of the in-laws’ family of 23-year-old Sonali Gaikwad, who died by suicide in Moshi on Wednesday. The case was registered late Thursday night following allegations of prolonged mental harassment.

The case was registered under BNS sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The FIR was registered at the MIDC Bhosari Police Station in connection with allegations that Sonali was repeatedly harassed and taunted by her in-laws. Her family has alleged that she was blamed for the death of her husband, Nagesh Sarjerao Gaikwad, in the Moshi garbage depot tragedy last month.

According to the FIR, the harassment had allegedly continued from 2021 until 12th August 2026. The accused allegedly taunted Sonali over the traditional respect and gifts given during her marriage and over wedding expenses. She was also allegedly harassed because she had given birth to two daughters.

The FIR further alleges that the harassment increased after Nagesh died in the garbage depot tragedy. Disputes allegedly arose over the distribution of the financial assistance received by the family after his death.

Allegations By Sonali’s Family…

Sonali’s family had earlier made similar allegations while demanding that an FIR be registered.

Her brother Abhay Kalyan Wakte had alleged that Sonali was repeatedly told by her in-laws that she was responsible for Nagesh’s death.

“They were saying, ‘You are the reason. Whatever happened is because of you,’” Abhay Wakte had alleged.

Police said Sonali died by suicide by hanging at her residence in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Moshi, at around 7 pm on Wednesday. No suicide note was found.

Her family had initially refused to take her body for the post-mortem examination and demanded that a case be registered against her in-laws.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by Lobhaji Dashrath Wakte, 45, a resident of Sirasdevi in Georai taluka of Beed district.

6 Accused Booked…

The accused include Sonali’s mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sarjerao Gaikwad, her sister-in-law and the sister-in-law’s husband Deepak Makasare, her husband’s younger brother Swapnil Sarjerao Gaikwad and Swapnil’s wife.

The complaint alleges that the accused subjected Sonali to mental harassment and abetted her to take the extreme step.

Sonali’s family had also raised concerns over the financial assistance given after Nagesh’s death. The government had announced financial assistance of Rs 40 lakh to the families of the victims of the Moshi garbage depot tragedy. Sonali’s family said a Rs 10 lakh cheque had been received.

Abhay Wakte had alleged that 40% of the amount went to Sonali while the remaining 60% was given to her in-laws.

‘She Was Isolated & Depressed’

He had also alleged that Sonali became increasingly isolated after Nagesh’s death. According to him, she had stopped talking to family members, and her behaviour had changed. Sonali was raising two young daughters, aged around one and two years, after her husband’s death.

Her nephew Dinesh Madhukar Wakte had also alleged that the family was informed late about Sonali’s death. He claimed that her in-laws took her to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital without immediately informing her maternal family.

Police had earlier registered an accidental death report in the case. Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudhakar Yadav said legal proceedings were underway. Police Inspector Ganesh Jamdar, who is in charge of the MIDC Bhosari Police Station, also confirmed Sonali’s death.

Sonali’s death came just over a month after Nagesh was killed in the Moshi garbage depot tragedy. Nagesh was among nine workers who died after a massive mound of waste collapsed onto the three-storey administrative building of the waste-to-energy facility at the Moshi garbage depot on July 8.

The allegations made by Sonali’s family are now part of the police investigation. The charges in the FIR have not yet been established in court.