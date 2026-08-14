Pune: ACB Books Assistant Town Planner And His Wife Over ₹2.78-Crore Disproportionate Assets | AI - Representative

Pune: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against assistant town planner Vikas Kisan Dhekale and his wife, Bhagyashree Dhekale, for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.78 crore, amounting to 18 per cent more than his known sources of income.

The case has been registered at the Hadapsar police station against Dhekale, 50, a resident of Pearl Tower in Gadital, Hadapsar, and his wife.

According to the ACB, an open inquiry had been ordered against Dhekale. During the inquiry, a complaint regarding a demand for a bribe was also received against him. Following a trap operation, a case was registered against him at the Baramati City police station on March 20, 2025.

The ACB examined Dhekale's assets and financial transactions for the period between August 17, 1999 and March 20, 2025. The inquiry allegedly found that he had accumulated assets worth Rs 2,78,41,542 beyond his known sources of income.

The agency has alleged that Dhekale acquired the disproportionate assets through corrupt means and that his wife encouraged and supported him in the alleged accumulation of illegal wealth. The ACB also alleged that fake receipts were submitted during the inquiry.

Based on the findings of the open inquiry, a case was registered against both Dhekale and his wife at Hadapsar police station.

The inquiry was conducted by Deputy Superintendent of Police Manisha Zende under the guidance of ACB Superintendent of Police Shirish Sardeshpande and Additional Superintendent of Police Ajit Patil. Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Walke is conducting further investigation.

Similar action against senior town planning official

The latest case comes against the backdrop of an earlier disproportionate-assets investigation involving then Joint Director of Town Planning Hanumant Nazirkar.

The ACB had reportedly found 53 immovable properties, 37 companies and 150 bank accounts linked to Nazirkar and his family. Assets worth around Rs 55 crore were seized during the investigation, and a 40,000-page chargesheet was filed in the case.