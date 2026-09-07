Supriya Sule’s Big Claim Amid MPSC Protest In Pune: ‘Govt Using Issues To Distract From Economic Crisis’

Supriya Sule stands in solidarity with MPSC students protesting in Pune | X | @supriya_sule

Pune: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday accused the Maharashtra government of deliberately keeping people occupied with various issues to divert attention from what she alleged was an economic crisis in the state and the country. Speaking during the protest by MPSC aspirants in Pune, Sule said the government was failing to address the concerns of students who have repeatedly had to take to the streets over recruitment and examination issues.

“This government simply doesn't want to find a solution because an economic crisis is underway in the state and the country. To distract from the economic crisis, everyone is being entangled in these issues. This is my allegation against this government,” Sule said. Her remarks came as thousands of MPSC aspirants gathered in Pune to protest alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. The students are demanding accountability from the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and action over the alleged Drug Inspector examination paper leak.

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‘Government is a failure in every respect’

Sule said students should be studying rather than spending time on the streets protesting. “It is extremely unfortunate that our children, who should be studying, working, or serving the nation... are having to take to the streets and protest. This is a complete failure of the government,” she said. She appealed to the Maharashtra government to send a senior and responsible representative to meet the protesting students.

“I still humbly request the Maharashtra government to send a responsible person and talk to the students,” Sule said. When asked whether the government was failing by not holding talks with the protesters, Sule went further. “The government is a failure in every respect,” she said.

She pointed to protests involving farmers, women and young people and said the number of ongoing agitations in Maharashtra was itself an indication of the government's failure. “Who isn't on the streets in this state?” she asked.

Sule questions government over MPSC paper leaks

Sule also questioned why technology was not being used more effectively to prevent examination paper leaks. She referred to international examinations such as TOEFL and GRE and said several large-scale examinations are conducted without similar concerns over question papers being leaked.

“With so much AI and technology available, can't you block or prevent it somehow? I simply don't believe that paper leaks cannot be stopped,” she said. Her comments come amid the controversy over the MPSC Drug Inspector recruitment examination. The commission cancelled the recruitment process after a preliminary police inquiry found evidence of a question paper leak.

Mumbai Crime Branch has also arrested six people in the case, including three MPSC officials. The arrests have added to demands from aspirants for greater transparency and accountability in the recruitment process.

‘Send someone to talk to students’

Sule said the immediate need was for the government to open a dialogue with the protesters. She said political parties could also help mediate if required.

“We are ready to mediate. Politics shouldn't be played over every single issue. We will all mediate and find a way out together,” she said. Sule also criticised the government for allowing protests to continue instead of resolving issues through talks.

She compared the situation with protests at Jantar Mantar and said ignoring protesters could allow tensions to escalate. “If the government had sat down for talks on the first day and had not been stubborn, the lathi charge at Jantar Mantar wouldn't have happened at all,” she said.

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Links MPSC row to wider recruitment concerns

Sule also referred to concerns over police recruitment and alleged irregularities linked to sports quota appointments. She said the MPSC protest reflected a larger problem faced by educated young people seeking government jobs.

“That is precisely why this protest is happening,” she said. Sule described educated unemployment as a major challenge for the country and urged the government to take the concerns of young job seekers seriously.

Her remarks came as MPSC aspirants continued their agitation in Pune over the commission's handling of recruitment examinations and alleged paper leaks.

The Maharashtra government has announced measures to review the recruitment examination system and has promised stronger action to prevent paper leaks. However, the protesters continue to demand greater accountability from the commission.

Sule said the government should focus on resolving the students' concerns rather than allowing the agitation to continue. “These are our children. If the government isn't there for our children, then who is the government for?” she said.