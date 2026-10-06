Supari Killing Gone Wrong In Pune: Worker Shot In Head After Attackers Mistake Him For His Boss | FPJ

Pune: A contract killing allegedly went wrong in Shirur after armed assailants mistook a 39-year-old water plant worker for their intended target and shot him in the head, Pune Rural Police said. The victim, Hamja Usman Sheikh, was allegedly killed around 6.30 am on Sept 29 at a water plant in Sai Nagar, Karegaon, within the jurisdiction of Ranjangaon Police Station.

Police said the actual target was Vikas Madhavrao Navale, who had a dispute with one of the suspects over land and financial transactions. Police have arrested five of the seven suspects in the case, while two alleged shooters are still absconding. The investigation has also revealed an alleged chain in which the contract was passed from one suspect to another before the shooters were sent to kill Navale.

Worker mistaken for target

According to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, Sheikh regularly went to the Samu Enterprises Aqua Rich water plant in the morning to switch on the water pump. Navale, who owned the building and the water pump premises, also reportedly visited the location around the same time for his morning routine. Police said the attackers had conducted reconnaissance of the location and knew that Navale would usually be present there in the morning. However, on Sept 29, Sheikh was at the spot. Police believe the attackers mistook him for Navale.

Gill said Sheikh was facing the wall when the assailants approached him from behind, and his face was not clearly visible to them. Police also believe Sheikh and Navale had a similar height and physical build. The attackers allegedly fired at Sheikh from close range. Sheikh suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his head and died.

Shell casing exposed shooting

The case initially appeared to be a mysterious death. Police received a medical report after Sheikh was taken to hospital with a head injury. Officers initially reached the hospital and then went to the crime scene. During the inspection, police found a spent shell casing, confirming that Sheikh had been shot.

Police then formed multiple teams to investigate the murder. They examined CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding roads. They also used technical analysis and confidential intelligence to identify the suspects. The attackers allegedly arrived on a motorcycle without a number plate and were wearing masks.

Land dispute allegedly led to contract killing

Police said Navale had a dispute with Sarthak Sandesh Kokade, 24, of Karegaon, allegedly over land, property and financial transactions. According to police, Kokade allegedly gave a contract to Tushar Ajay Todkar, 26, to kill Navale. Todkar allegedly passed the contract to Santosh Madhukar Manjare, 37, of Khed taluka. Manjare allegedly arranged the shooters and planned the execution of the murder. Police said the contract passed from Kokade to Todkar, then to Manjare, who allegedly arranged the shooters.

Police alleged that the shooters were promised several lakh rupees. An advance of around ₹2 lakh was allegedly agreed upon. However, police said the exact transaction details are still being investigated as the payment was reportedly made mainly in cash.

Five arrested, two still wanted

Police said five suspects were arrested within 36 hours of the murder. They have been identified as Sarthak Sandesh Kokade, Tushar Ajay Todkar, Santosh Madhukar Manjare, Vitthal Nagnath Pikale and Yogesh Vilas Idole. Police have identified Pawan Suresh Hundare and Prithvi alias Bhayya Dattu Jadhav as the two suspects who are still absconding.

Police said Pikale was among those involved in the shooting, while investigators are examining the roles of the other suspects in the alleged conspiracy. Police traced Manjare to Uttar Pradesh, where he had reportedly gone after the murder as he had relatives there. Gill also said Manjare had allegedly procured the firearm used in the crime from Madhya Pradesh.

Police probe firearm supply network

The case has also highlighted growing concern over firearm-related crimes in Shirur taluka. Gill said police have noticed an increase in shooting incidents in areas such as Shikrapur, Ranjangaon and Shirur. He linked several such incidents to personal disputes, financial matters, extortion and emerging local gangs. Police have seized nearly 10 firearms and live cartridges in recent operations, he said.

Gill also pointed to a change in how suspects allegedly obtain weapons. According to him, firearms were earlier supplied through specific links in interstate networks. Police action had disrupted some of these supply chains. However, investigators are now finding cases where suspects allegedly travel to other states themselves to procure weapons. Police said they are investigating these links to identify those involved in the firearm supply chain.

Police registered the murder at Ranjangaon Police Station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3(25) of the Arms Act, 1959. The Local Crime Branch and Ranjangaon Police Station jointly carried out the investigation. Police said the investigation is continuing and efforts are underway to arrest the two remaining suspects.