Pune Road Rage: Man Attacks Mumbai-Bound MSRTC Bus In Chakan | WATCH

Pune Road Rage: Man Attacks Mumbai-Bound MSRTC Bus In Chakan | Sourced

Pune: A man was arrested after a road rage incident in Chakan allegedly ended with an MSRTC bus driver being assaulted with an iron rod and the state-owned bus being damaged on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place around 1.50 pm on Sunday in front of Shreya Lawns on Chakan-Talegaon Road, within the limits of Chakan Gaon in Khed tehsil.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. It shows a man arguing with people near the bus, hurling abuses and allegedly hitting the MSRTC bus with a iron rod. Police have arrested the suspect, identified as Anil Dafal. A court on Monday remanded him in police custody for three days.

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Bus driver allegedly attacked after honking

According to the complaint, the incident began when MSRTC bus driver Asif Shafi Patel, 47, was driving bus number MH12BT4249 from Narayangaon ST Bus Depot towards Bori and Mumbai. When the bus reached Chakan-Talegaon Road near Shreya Lawns, Patel allegedly honked the horn.

Police said the driver of a red Brezza, bearing registration number MH12PC9965, became angry over the honking. The suspect allegedly stopped the car and got out. According to the complaint, the Brezza driver was carrying an iron rod. He allegedly abused Patel and questioned him about honking the bus horn. He then allegedly struck Patel on his right arm with the rod, causing an injury.

ST bus windows smashed

The suspect allegedly went on to damage the ST bus with the iron rod. According to the complaint, the front windscreen of the bus was smashed. The suspect also allegedly damaged the door glass and window panes near seats 5 and 6.

The complaint also alleges that another man travelling in the Brezza got involved in the confrontation. He allegedly abused bus conductor Shobha Vani, assaulted her with his hands and threatened to kill her.

Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Kadam, in charge of Chakan North Police Station, confirmed the arrest to The Free Press Journal. “The accused has been arrested. The accused's name is Anil Dafal. He has been arrested, and the court granted a three-day Police Custody Remand (PCR) on Monday,” Kadam told The FPJ.

Police have so far registered the case against only Dafal. Kadam said the complainant has claimed that another person can be seen in the video and has demanded that a case be registered against him as well.

“A search for that person is underway, but currently, a case has been registered against only one individual. We will ascertain further details through the investigation,” Kadam said.

Suspect claims repeated honking led to fight

Police said Dafal has given a different account of what led to the confrontation. According to Kadam, Dafal claimed that the MSRTC bus driver was repeatedly honking the horn. This allegedly led to an argument, which then escalated into an altercation and physical fight.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident and are also trying to establish the role of the second person allegedly seen in the video. The case was registered at Chakan North Police Station at around 6.54 pm on Oct 4.

Police have registered Crime Register No 945/2026 under Sections 132, 121(2), 352, 351(2), 324(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Assistant Police Inspector Dagade is investigating the case.

The viral video and statements from those involved are expected to form part of the investigation as police establish how the road rage dispute escalated into an alleged assault and damage to the MSRTC bus.