Pune: Rohit Pawar Calls Government’s MPSC Inquiry Move ‘Constitutional Evasion’, Says Students Being Misled | Video Screengrab

Pune: NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday criticised the Maharashtra government's reported move regarding a judicial inquiry into Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, alleging that the government was attempting to shift its responsibility to the Governor instead of taking a clear decision on the issue.

Addressing the media at the MPSC protest site in Pune, Pawar questioned the constitutional procedure reportedly followed by the government and said the official communication from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the Governor had not yet been made available to the protesters.

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Pawar said a judicial inquiry concerning a constitutional authority such as the MPSC Chairman has to follow the procedure laid down under the Constitution and relevant laws. He alleged that the government's reported communication was merely an attempt to buy time and pacify students.

“This is nothing but an attempt to mislead the students. If the government wants a judicial inquiry, it has to follow the constitutional procedure. The Chief Minister cannot simply shift his responsibility to the Governor and walk away from it,” Pawar said.

He further questioned the government's decision to seek action through the Governor, arguing that the Governor's role in the removal of an MPSC Chairman is governed by Article 317 of the Constitution and cannot be treated as a substitute for the government taking responsibility for its decision.

“You are acting unconstitutionally in the case of the Election Commission and now, in the case of MPSC, you are again raising constitutional questions. Why are you trying to push your responsibility onto the Governor?” Pawar asked.

Pawar also warned of serious consequences if irregularities, paper leaks or delays continue in MPSC recruitment.

“If another student takes his or her own life tomorrow, will the Chief Minister write that I am responsible? Does he have the courage to do that?” Pawar said.

He added that he would explain the government's move and the students' demands in his address to the protesters later in the evening in front of Raj Thackeray and Jarange Patil.