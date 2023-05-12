Summer Crackdown: PCMC takes action against unauthorized washing centres in Pimpri Chinchwad

Summer Crackdown: PCMC takes action against unauthorized washing centers in Pimpri Chinchwad |

As the summer season approaches, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken action against unauthorized washing centers in an effort to address the ongoing water supply issues. A recent survey conducted by the Water Supply Department of PCMC revealed that out of the 387 washing centers in the city, 39 were operating without authorization.

PCMC disconnects tap connections of 36 unauthorized washing centres

In response, the PCMC has disconnected tap connections of 36 unauthorized washing centers and plans to impose water tax on all unauthorized center operators. The city has been grappling with water supply problems for the past 3.5 years, with complaints of insufficient water and low water pressure becoming more prominent during the summer months.

Warns against use of drinking water for non-essential purposes

The municipal corporation has strictly warned against the use of drinking water for non-essential purposes such as washing cars or in parks, and has vowed to take strict action against violators.

39 unauthorized centers

The survey further identified that 38 washing center operators have obtained commercial licenses for water consumption, while 290 centers rely on borewell and well water sources. However, the 39 unauthorized centers will face penalties, including the collection of water tax and fines, along with the possibility of criminal charges. PCMC's Additional Commissioner, Pradeep Jambhale-Patil, has also instructed municipal meter inspectors to take immediate action against non-compliant washing center operators.

Amidst the worsening water crisis during the summer season, PCMC's crackdown on unauthorized washing centers is seen as a crucial step towards ensuring a fair distribution of water resources and preventing water wastage.