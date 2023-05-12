Pune: Sanskriti School's students shine at National Technology Day with PM |

Pune's Sanskriti School has made its mark on the national stage as three of its students, Shashank Shivanandan, Chirant Morti, and Shalmali Kulkarni from Classes X and XI, were personally invited by the Prime Minister's Office to attend the National Technology Day Program held on May 11, 2023, at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The event, inaugurated by Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showcased the innovation and talent of select schools from across the country.

Sanskriti School was among the prestigious list of schools shortlisted by the PMO to present their groundbreaking innovations to Prime Minister Modi at the event. The students of Sanskriti School earned this opportunity by securing first place nationwide in a design and entrepreneurial competition organized by Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Aayog in collaboration with La Fondation, Dassault Systemes, India.

Pashupaal

Their winning project, 'Pashupaal,' designed under the guidance of Devyani Mungali, Director of Sanskriti Group of Schools, Pune, is an innovative and farmer-friendly cattle cleaning product. Pashupaal not only ensures proper cleaning of cattle but also incorporates massaging features that reduce muscle tension and improve blood circulation. The product is designed to reduce farmers' effort, increase productivity, save water by 60%, and operates without electricity. The Atal tinkering lab played a crucial role in transforming the concept into a full-fledged product, supporting its journey from ideation to creation and testing.

Expressing pride in the achievements of Indian CEOs, Devyani emphasized the need to encourage great entrepreneurs alongside great managers for India to emerge as a global superpower. The Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Shri Suman Bery, personally interacted with the Sanskriti School students, applauding their innovative spirit and urging them to continue their pursuit of innovation in the future.

With the aid of cutting-edge tools and technologies such as 3D designing and 3D printing, provided to the school through Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Aayog, the students successfully designed and manufactured Pashupaal in a remarkable span of just 10 months. They also showcased their product at the Annual International Exhibition and Conference - DIDAC INDIA 2022.

During the program, Prime Minister Modi delivered a speech commemorating the 25th year of National Technology Day, emphasizing the importance of technology in India's progress. He highlighted the need for creating an inclusive ecosystem that promotes growth, innovation, and Sustainable Development Goals. Recognizing the theme of the event, 'School to Startups - Igniting Young Minds to Innovate,' the Prime Minister praised the youth and children of India, stating that they hold the key to shaping the nation's future.

