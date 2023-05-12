ASPEE celebrated farmer’s day while creating awareness around farming technologies |

New Delhi (India): Agricultural technology company ASPEE Agro Equipment Pvt. Ltd. recently celebrated farmers' day at Tansa Farm. The event was organized to promote modern agricultural technologies among small farmers in the area. The central theme of the event was "Fruit, Spices, and Tuber crop farming," and it was attended by around 75 farmers, including a significant number of women farmers from nearby villages.

ASPEE Agro Equipment Pvt. Ltd. was established in Bilimora to assist M/s. American Spring & Pressing Works Ltd. and meet the increasing demands for modern agricultural technologies. The company has manufacturing units in Bilimora and Tansa, as well as its own research and development department. Since its establishment in 1947, ASPEE has become a well-known name in the market and has reached all corners of the country, thanks to its focus on providing an unmatched level of customer service.

ASPEE Foundation offers educational opportunities to students in the field of agricultural research. Various fellowship programmes and scholarships are provided by the foundation to lay ground for a better future. The foundation focuses on adaptive research in Agronomy, Horticulture, Agricultural Entomology, Plant Pathology and Agricultural Engineering. These opportunities are like a god-sent chance for students willing to make strides in these fields. They don’t just learn more about them but also get a huge deal of practical knowledge from working in the ASPEE Foundation Farm in Thane. Since its inception in 1974, over 493 Junior and 122 Senior Fellowships have been awarded to students by the foundation. It also has a history of financing over 103 projects with practical utility.

Shri. Lallubhai Makanji Patel, ASPEE's founder, was a farmer's son who understood the challenges faced by farmers. He started making Rotary Dusters in a small workshop under "American Spring and Pressing Works" in 1947 and later developed more advanced agricultural sprayers, dusters, and appliances to reduce pesticide doses and increase efficacy. The company is now led by Mr. Sharad L Patel, who began as a Production Engineer and is now the Managing Director, focusing on advancing agricultural equipment.

ASPEE's contributions to industrial promotion activities in agricultural engineering were recognized by the Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers, which awarded the company a "COMMENDATION AWARD" for their outstanding work. The company also received ISAE Gold Medal from the Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers at Coimbatore and ISAE Mason Vaugh Agricultural Engineering Pioneer Award 2017 at AAU, Anand, Gujarat.