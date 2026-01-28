Strict Surveillance Using Drones and Live Streaming for 'Copy-Free' Exams in Jalgaon District | Sourced

Jalgaon: In view of the Class 10th and 12th examinations organized by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, a decision has been taken to effectively implement a 'copy-free campaign' in Jalgaon district. For this purpose, drone cameras, live streaming, flying squads, and strict police security will be used.

Following a video conference chaired by the State Chief Secretary, a meeting of the District Vigilance Committee was held today at the Jalgaon District Collector's office. Detailed discussions were held regarding the smooth and transparent conduct of the examinations.

Read Also Illegal Stay Racket Busted In Budhwar Peth; 10 Held By Pune Police

Present at the meeting were District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad Minal Karanwal, Superintendent of Police Mahesh Reddy (via VC), representatives from Mahavitaran (electricity distribution company), Principal representative of the District Institute of Education and Training Bhavsar, Member Secretary and Education Officer Kalpana Chavan, along with officers from the concerned departments.

To prevent cheating, sensitive and problematic examination centers will be monitored using drone cameras, and video recording will be done outside the examination centers. At each examination center, the invigilators in the classrooms will be connected to the district control room through Zoom meetings via mobile phones. This will allow for direct monitoring of each classroom.

Nine flying squads from the Nashik divisional board, as well as district-level special flying and stationary squads, will conduct surprise visits to the examination centers. Instructions have been given to register cognizable and non-bailable offenses against those who commit malpractices at the examination centers or assist in them.

All photocopy centers within a 500-meter radius of the examination centers will remain closed during the examination period. The responsibility for ensuring an uninterrupted power supply during the examinations has been entrusted to Mahavitaran (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited). Additionally, strict police security will be deployed at each examination center to prevent external disturbances. The district administration has appealed to the students to take the examinations in a stress-free and transparent environment.