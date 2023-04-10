 STPI Pune's Dr Sanjay Gupta addressed VNIT students
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
article-image

Director of Pune Software Technology Parks of India Dr Sanjay Gupta addressed students of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur about STPI's startup ecosystem and innovation in tier II/III cities during the Annual tech fest AXIS 2023.

AXIS is the Annual Technical Festival of VNIT, consisting of events, guest lectures, workshops, and exhibitions that provide a myriad of opportunities for students to enlighten their inquisitive minds. 

