STPI Pune's Dr Sanjay Gupta addressed VNIT students

Director of Pune Software Technology Parks of India Dr Sanjay Gupta addressed students of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur about STPI's startup ecosystem and innovation in tier II/III cities during the Annual tech fest AXIS 2023.
AXIS is the Annual Technical Festival of VNIT, consisting of events, guest lectures, workshops, and exhibitions that provide a myriad of opportunities for students to enlighten their inquisitive minds.
