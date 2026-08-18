SIR Verification Ends With 68.34% Forms Digitised In Pune; 31.65% Marked Uncollectable Across District | AI Generated Representational Image

Pune: The verification phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Pune district ended on Monday with 68.34% of the 90.80 lakh Elector Forms (EFs) digitised, while 31.65%, or 28.74 lakh forms, were marked “uncollectable”, according to the SIR status report as of 17th August at 9 pm.

The report shows that while the distribution of forms was virtually complete across the district, a significant gap remains between forms that were actually digitised and those that could not be collected. The district had 90,80,173 electors, with 90,80,022 EFs distributed, accounting for 100% distribution in the report. Of these, 62,05,639 forms have been digitised, while 28,74,023 have been classified as uncollectable.

Khadakwasala, Kothrud & Hadapsar Have Lowest Digitisation

The data also shows a clear constituency-wise variation. While some constituencies have digitised more than 85% of their forms, the figure has remained close to or below 60% in several Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad constituencies. Among the 21 Assembly constituencies covered in the report, Baramati recorded the highest digitisation at 88.22%, followed by Ambegaon at 86.95%, Junnar at 85.75% and Khed-Alandi at 85.20%.

At the other end, Khadakwasala recorded the lowest digitisation at 53.29%, with 3,18,184 forms digitised and 2,78,807 marked uncollectable. Kothrud followed at 53.63%, with 2,40,284 forms digitised and 2,07,771 uncollectable. Hadapsar recorded 54.07% digitisation, with 3,52,255 forms digitised and 2,98,842 marked uncollectable.

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Shivajinagar also remained below the 60% mark, with 55.46% of its 1,62,414 forms digitised. Pimpri (SC) recorded 58.71%, Parvati 58.93%, and Pune Cantonment (SC) 59.40%. Chinchwad and Vadgaonsheri were marginally above 60%, at 60.66% and 60.55%, respectively.

The figures indicate that the highest proportion of uncollectable forms is concentrated in several constituencies with large elector populations. Khadakwasala had 46.69% of forms marked uncollectable, Kothrud 46.37% and Hadapsar 45.87%. Shivajinagar had 44.54%, while Pimpri (SC) and Parvati recorded 41.29% and 41.07% respectively.

Chinchwad has over 2.70 lakh uncollectable forms. The sheer volume of forms involved is also significant in the larger constituencies. Chinchwad, which has 6,87,448 electors in the report, had 4,16,987 forms digitised, while 2,70,461 were marked uncollectable. Bhosari had 6,35,114 electors, of which 4,63,470 forms were digitised and 1,71,644 were uncollectable.

In Vadgaonsheri, 3,14,124 of 5,18,754 forms were digitised, while 2,04,630 were uncollectable. In Khadakwasala, 3,18,184 of 5,97,114 forms were digitised, and 2,78,807 were uncollectable. Hadapsar, another large constituency, had 6,51,473 electors, of whom 3,52,255 forms were digitised and 2,98,842 were marked uncollectable.

Rural Constituencies Show Higher Digitisation…

The report shows a comparatively higher level of digitisation in several rural constituencies.

Baramati had 3,36,041 forms digitised out of 3,80,923, taking its digitisation rate to 88.22%. Ambegaon recorded 86.95%, with 2,76,441 of 3,17,947 forms digitised, while Junnar recorded 85.75%, with 2,82,753 of 3,29,754 forms digitised.

Khed-Alandi recorded 85.20% digitisation, Indapur 84.96% and Daund 83.29%.

Bhor recorded 79.74%, Shirur 77.17% and Maval 75.91%. Purandar stood at 62.04% and Kasba Peth at 67.44%.

Remaining Forms To Be Digitised By 19th Aug…

With the verification deadline now over, the election machinery will shift its focus to completing the digitalisation of the remaining forms and dealing with the names that have not been accounted for.

Minal Kalaskar, Deputy Collector and District Election Officer, Pune, told The Free Press Journal, “This data is as per yesterday’s deadline. We will digitalise the remaining forms till 19th August. We have extra operators, and we are taking the help of college students also. Hardly any forms are left for digitalisation.”

She said the administration has deployed additional operators and is also taking assistance from college students to complete the remaining digitisation work.

Kalaskar also made it clear that the next stage will be important for voters whose forms have remained uncollected. “Uncollected will now get deleted from the voters list. Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) lists are on the websites; the voter needs to verify the lists. If his or her name is in the ASDD, he or she will have to fill out Form No. 6 with a declaration to enrol his or her name in the final roll,” Kalaskar told The FPJ.

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What Voters Need To Know About Form 6

For voters whose names are required to be newly enrolled or restored to the electoral roll under the process outlined by the election office, Form 6 is the application for inclusion of a name in the electoral roll. The four-page form asks the applicant to provide basic personal details, address and constituency information and supporting documents.

The first part of the form requires details such as the applicant’s name, the name of a parent or guardian, date of birth, gender and Aadhaar-related information. It also asks for the applicant’s current ordinary residence, including the house or building details, street or locality, town or village, post office, district and state/union territory. The applicant is also required to provide details relating to the Assembly constituency and, where available, EPIC details of family members already enrolled as voters.

The form also requires supporting documents for age and residence. The document lists various options for establishing age and residential details and provides space for the applicant to identify the document being submitted. It also contains a declaration in which the applicant confirms the correctness of the information furnished and states the basis for seeking inclusion in the electoral roll. The form carries a separate acknowledgement section for the election machinery.

For a voter whose name appears in the ASDD list, the immediate step, as explained by the Pune election official, is to check the published list and, if the name is included there, submit Form 6 along with the required declaration and supporting details so that the claim for inclusion can be considered before the final electoral roll is published.

Election Office Thanks BLOs, Teachers & Student Volunteers

The completion of the first phase has also brought to an end a major field exercise involving thousands of officials and field-level workers.

The Pune SIR report records 8,417 BLOs working across the 21 Assembly constituencies.

Kalaskar thanked the officials and personnel involved in the exercise and told The FPJ, “Now that the first step is completed successfully, I would like to thank all the BLOs, helpers, student helpers, and teachers-BLOs for their hard work and for helping us complete this process.”

The immediate task is therefore to finish the remaining digitisation by 19th August, publish and scrutinise the relevant lists, and give voters whose names require action an opportunity to submit the necessary Form 6 and declaration.

The second extension of the form distribution and verification phase ended on 17th August. The draft electoral roll will be published on 24th August, followed by the claims and objections period until 23rd September. Hearings and disposal of claims and objections will continue until 22nd October, with the final electoral roll scheduled for publication on 27th October.