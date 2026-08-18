Pune: Liquor Shop Near Hinjawadi’s Blue Ridge School Sparks Row; NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Seeks Immediate Closure

NCP-SP MP From Baramati Supriya Sule | File Photo

Pune: Baramati MP Supriya Sule has urged the Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi and the Maharashtra State Excise Department to take immediate action against a liquor shop allegedly being opened near Blue Ridge Public School in Hinjawadi.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sule said local residents had raised concerns over a liquor shop named ‘Wine Club’ coming up near the school in The Groves Housing Society, located inside Blue Ridge Township.

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Sule said opening a liquor shop in a densely populated residential area and close to a school was “completely wrong and deeply concerning”. She said such an establishment could affect schoolchildren and create safety concerns for women, senior citizens and other residents.

She also raised questions about the liquor shop's permissions. According to Sule, the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the housing society and the local Gram Sabha had not been obtained.

“Giving permission to such establishments in a residential area by flouting rules is inappropriate,” Sule said in her post.

She urged the Pune District Collector Jitendra and the State Excise Department to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Sule also sought immediate orders to shut the shop, saying the authorities must consider the safety of local residents and the future of schoolchildren before allowing such an establishment to operate.

Blue Ridge Public School is located in Blue Ridge Township, Hinjawadi. The school caters to students from pre-primary to Class 10 and is among the educational institutions serving families living in the township.

Hinjawadi is part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency represented by Sule. The MP has previously raised several issues concerning the area, including poor roads, traffic and other civic problems.