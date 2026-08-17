WATCH: Sinhagad Fort Sees Brawls & Stone-Pelting Amid Independence Day Rush In Pune

Sinhagad Fort Sees Brawls & Stone-Pelting Amid Independence Day Rush In Pune | Video Screengrab

Pune: A massive crowd at Sinhagad Fort on Independence Day led to chaos, with two groups allegedly clashing and pelting stones, while tourists also raised concerns about harassment of women and young girls.

Thousands of tourists visited the historic fort on Saturday (15th August). The heavy rush caused severe congestion at several points, particularly as visitors began leaving the fort.

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A video of the incident, which is circulating on social media, shows two groups involved in a physical fight at the fort. According to tourists, the argument began verbally before turning into a brawl. Stone-pelting during the clash caused panic among visitors in the crowded area.

Several tourists also alleged that some youths took advantage of the heavy rush to misbehave with women and young girls. Visitors claimed that some women were intentionally touched inappropriately while they were caught in the crowd.

The incidents have raised questions over security and crowd management at the popular tourist destination. Visitors said the administration should have made stronger arrangements on a day when a large turnout was expected.

Calls For Better Crowd Control

Sinhagad Fort attracts large crowds on weekends and public holidays. The Independence Day rush once again highlighted concerns over the management of tourist movement at the fort.

Citizens and visitors have demanded more security personnel, better surveillance and stricter crowd control measures at sensitive points.

The Forest Department has also been urged to regulate the number of visitors entering the fort during peak periods. Visitors said entry restrictions may be necessary when the crowd exceeds the fort’s capacity.

Local volunteers have been working to maintain cleanliness and the sanctity of the historic site. In a recent incident, a tourist caught consuming gutkha was reportedly made to do 100 sit-ups as punishment.

Visitors said preventing tobacco consumption and protecting the fort’s sanctity are important. However, they stressed that the safety of tourists and proper crowd management should remain the priority when thousands of people gather at the fort.