Hinjawadi Metro Launch: PM Narendra Modi Could Inaugurate Line 3 If He Visits Pune In September | File

Pune: The much-awaited Pune Metro Line 3 between Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar could finally open for passengers if Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Pune in September, officials said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday revealed that he has invited PM Modi to Pune to inaugurate the metro. The Prime Minister’s schedule for the visit has not yet been confirmed. However, the possibility of a September visit has raised hopes that the long-delayed line could finally begin operations.

Delays In Metro…

The first 12 stations of Line 3 were expected to open by July. The launch, however, did not take place. The 13-km Maan to R.K. Laxman Museum section received provisional authorisation from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on 23rd July. The approval covers the 12 stations between Maan in Hinjawadi and RK Laxman Museum in Balewadi. The line is now ready to carry passengers on this section, but an official inauguration date is still awaited.

A source from Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) told The Free Press Journal that work related to CMRS approval for the District Court metro station is currently underway. “There is a chance that Hinjawadi will connect directly to Shivajinagar when the metro opens,” the source said.

Residents Question Delay…

This could give commuters a more direct connection between the Hinjawadi IT hub and central Pune whenever the inauguration happens. The full Line 3 is a 23 km elevated corridor with 23 stations, running from Maan and Hinjawadi to District Court. About the inauguration, the source said, “We are waiting for the date; the metro is ready to operate.”

The delay has also led to questions among residents over the wait for an auspicious date, or ‘shubh muhurat’, for the inauguration. Officials had earlier indicated that the first phase was ready to open once the required safety clearance was received. The July launch target was also missed as the project awaited the mandatory CMRS approval. According to reports, the July launch itself was an extension on over five deadlines set by the government.

‘Developers Keen On High-Profile Inauguration’

An official working on the metro project said that earlier, PM Modi’s schedule was reportedly not available before 2nd October. Developers were therefore prepared to wait until then, according to sources. Sources said the project developers are keen on a high-profile inauguration, and having the prime minister inaugurate the line would provide the highest-profile launch possible.

The wait, however, is becoming a concern for residents who travel through Hinjawadi, Wakad, Baner, Balewadi and Shivajinagar every day. These areas continue to face heavy traffic, especially during peak hours. The proposed metro is expected to provide an alternative for thousands of commuters travelling between the Hinjawadi IT hub and Pune city.

The project was initially expected to open in phases, with several deadlines announced over the past few months. In June, authorities had targeted 15th July for the first phase. The remaining route was expected to be opened later. The June deadline was set after multiple deadlines were missed in previous months. With the first 12-station section now cleared for passenger operations, residents say the metro should be started without further delay.

The key question now is whether the opening will depend on the Prime Minister’s schedule or whether services can begin as soon as the remaining approvals are completed. If PM Modi visits Pune in September, the chances of him inaugurating the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro are expected to be high. Until then, commuters continue to wait for the service that was expected to provide much-needed relief from the city’s growing traffic problems.