Pune: PMPML Revives ‘Pravasi Din’ To Address Passenger Complaints, Suggestions |

Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will resume its monthly ‘Pravasi Din’ (Passenger Day) initiative from September, allowing commuters to directly approach senior officials with complaints, suggestions and feedback.

The programme will be held on the second Friday of every month during office hours at all 17 PMPML bus depots and the Swargate head office. Commuters can raise concerns related to bus services, routes, frequency, overcrowding, cleanliness and staff behaviour.

The initiative will also allow passengers to submit supporting documents or evidence along with their complaints, making it easier for officials to verify and address specific issues.

PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Awhad said the programme would strengthen communication between passengers and the transport administration.

“Pravasi Din will give passengers an opportunity to directly present their complaints, difficulties and suggestions before PMPML officials. We will take note of the issues raised and work towards resolving them. This initiative will bring passengers and the administration onto a common platform,” Awhad said.

The monthly interaction is expected to benefit commuters who face difficulties getting issues such as cancelled trips, inadequate bus frequency and recurring service problems addressed through routine complaint channels.

PMPML hopes the feedback gathered through these sessions will help identify recurring issues across its network and improve the reliability and quality of public transport services.