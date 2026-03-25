Signal-Free Roads To Tata Museum In Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC’s New Wishlist Amid Financial Strain – Here's All You Need To Know

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Since the financial condition of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is delicate, the officials have not suggested a single new project in the budget (2026-27). When the budget was presented on 28th February, the civic body had instead focused on completing old works.

Despite this, the Standing Committee has included 22 new projects, as announced by officials on Tuesday. These include the Ratan Tata Museum Gallery, an artist hub (Kalakar Katta), a worker hub (Kamgar Katta), a statue of the late Ajit Pawar and “Ajit Srushti", and making major city roads signal-free, among other various works.

The then PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar had presented a basic budget of Rs 5,655.73 crore for the financial year 2026-27 to the PCMC’s Standing Committee. Including Central and state government-sponsored schemes, the total budget stood at Rs 9,322.17 crore.

The Standing Committee approved the budget on 16th March with 200 amendments worth Rs 400 crore. Discussions on this budget took place in the general body meeting on Tuesday. Standing Committee Chairman Abhishek Barne presented the budget.

Speaking at the general body meeting, Barne stated, “In the budget presented by the administration, only Rs 200 crore was available for development works in the new financial year. Therefore, Rs 258 crore will be sourced from the Building Permission Department, and Rs 34 crore in additional revenue will come from balancing taxation and billboard rates based on developed zones.

“An income increase of Rs 20 crore from water tax and a total of Rs 414 crore from various departments is expected. Civil works for the fire brigade will be carried out using those same funds,” Barne added.

Provision for Pawana Closed Pipeline

Due to a lack of funds, the administration had made no provision for the Pawana closed water pipeline work. However, the Standing Committee has set aside Rs 40 crore for it. A provision of Rs 15 crore has also been made for the Pawana Riverfront Development (RFD) project.

When the elections concluded, and PCMC Mayor Ravi Landge took charge in January, he announced that restoring the daily water supply for the city of Pimpri-Chinchwad is the priority. The Pawana closed-water pipeline project is important.

‘Change Priorities Of The General Body Meeting’

Corporators across party lines in Pimpri-Chinchwad demanded a shift in priorities during the General Body meeting held to approve the 2026–27 municipal budget.

They called for halting large, expensive projects and instead focusing on smaller, essential works, citing inadequate water supply, poor cleanliness, and garbage management as urgent civic issues.

BJP members criticised the previous administrative regime for inflated tenders and irregularities, urging investigations into contractors and major files. Several leaders also opposed the appointment of consultants and costly projects like BRT, advocating better use of funds.

NCP corporators alleged corruption in tendering and highlighted issues such as irregular water supply, poor urban planning, and rising expenses. Shiv Sena members stressed the need to improve municipal revenue, given weak finances.

The meeting saw heated exchanges, with opposition members accusing bias in speaking opportunities. Additionally, the House unanimously condemned a sexual assault accused, demanding strict punishment.

New Works & Allocations

- Self-defence and empowerment centres for women and girls (Rs 5 crore)

- Mata Ramai Memorial (Rs 1.15 crore)

- Digital schools (Rs 2 crore)

- Ratan Tata Museum (Rs 2 crore)

- Sanitary pads and disposal machines for women (Rs 2 crore)

- Ajit Srushti in the name of the late Ajit Pawar (Rs 5 crore)

- Artist Hub / Kalakar Katta (Rs 2 crore)

- Worker Hub / Kamgar Katta (Rs 4 crore)

- Developing the late MLA Laxman Jagtap Healthcare Helpline (Rs 3 crore)

- Shelter homes for stray dogs (Rs 6 crore)

- Installing solar panels on PCMC buildings (Rs 5 crore)

- Rainwater harvesting systems in low-lying areas (Rs 5 crore)

- Breast cancer mammography machines for women (Rs 1 crore)

- Homes for the homeless (Rs 1 crore)

- Hawker zones (Rs 1 crore)

- Paid parking facilities (Rs 1 crore)

- Water sports tourism at Kejubai embankment (Rs 4 crore)

- Making major roads traffic-signal free (Rs 1 crore)

- Oxygen parks (Rs 2 crore)

- New PCMC administrative building (Rs 5 crore)

- Sewage system improvements (Rs 20 crore)

- Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations (Rs 1.05 crore)

- Development fund of Rs 10 lakh for works in corporators’ wards (Rs 13 crore)