₹10 Lakh For Every Corporator & Hints At Breaking Fixed Deposits: Standing Committee Approves PCMC Budget For Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Standing Committee has approved the 2026–27 budget with Rs 400 crore in supplementary proposals. It has also been said that fixed deposits may be broken if funds are needed for important projects.

Standing Committee Chairman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Abhishek Barne said the civic body will take a decision after consulting corporators from all parties if any major project is delayed due to a lack of funds.

The original budget of Rs 5,655.73 crore was presented by former PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar on 28th February. With central and state schemes included, the total outlay was Rs 9,322.17 crore. As the budget had no new projects, the Standing Committee delayed its approval twice to review it.

The committee later added 250 supplementary proposals worth Rs 400 crore and approved the revised budget in a meeting held on Monday.

Barne said the municipal corporation currently has Rs 5,690 crore in fixed deposits. Of this, Rs 1,455 crore can be used if required. He said this option will be considered only for important projects.

PCMC Expects More Revenue This Year...

Funds from the additional proposals will be used for development works such as the Pavana water pipeline, river improvement, parking facilities, hawker zones and training programmes for women.

The civic body is also expecting more revenue in the coming year. It aims to collect Rs 200 crore from building permissions, Rs 34 crore from advertising permits and Rs 20 crore from water tax, along with income from new properties.

In a first for the civic body, the budget also includes a “corporator fund” provision. Each corporator will get Rs 10 lakh to carry out development works in their ward. This decision is taken on the lines of MLAs’ and MPs' funds granted by the state and central governments.

A special general body meeting will be held on 24th March to discuss the budget further.