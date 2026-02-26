No Tax Hike, Big Expectations In Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Present 44th Budget On Saturday (28th February) – Here's All You Need to Know

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 is set to be presented this Saturday (28th February). The election for the Chairperson of the Standing Committee will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday. Immediately following the election, Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar will present the budget to the newly elected Chairperson.

According to available details, the Standing Committee Chairperson election is scheduled for Saturday morning. Following the conclusion of the polls, a special meeting of the Standing Committee has been organised at 12:00 PM. During this meeting, PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar will hand over the municipal corporation’s 44th budget to the new Chairperson.

Notably, this budget will feature no tax hikes or rate increases. After four years of administrative rule, a government of elected representatives has resumed, and citizens are eager to see which new schemes and projects will be included.

The Accounts and Finance Department of the PCMC has prepared the 2026-27 budget. Multiple department-wise meetings were held with officials regarding various works and provisions.

Officials said that the budget will detail various central government-sponsored schemes, administrative facilities, development projects, health services, civil engineering works, infrastructure for citizens, essential funds for development, and revenue estimates.

PCMC’s Deteriorating Finances

The financial condition of the Municipal Corporation has reached a critical stage. The corporation currently faces liabilities amounting to Rs 4,493 crore. Deposits have decreased, and the corporation is burdened with a debt of Rs 560 crore. As the budget is presented against this fragile financial backdrop, the residents of the city are keenly watching its contents.

Following the selection, the Chairperson will have to grant the Standing Committee’s approval on Saturday itself. Otherwise, after March 1, the budget will proceed to the General Body meeting for approval.

Abhishek Barne: New PCMC Standing Committee Chairman

Abhishek Barne has emerged as the likely chairman of the Standing Committee of the PCMC. His nomination for the post was filed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, and with no candidate fielded against him, his election is expected to be formalised at a meeting scheduled for Saturday.

Barne is a two-time BJP corporator, representing the Thergaon area in Pimpri-Chinchwad. He has experience within the civic body’s governance structures. He previously served as a member of the Standing Committee during the last term and also chaired the ‘G’ Ward Committee. The party reportedly chose him due to his familiarity with committee functions and local civic administration.

His close association with Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap and consecutive electoral success in a ward once considered a stronghold of MP Shrirang Barne’s party bolstered his standing within the BJP ranks.

In the 16-member Standing Committee, the BJP holds a majority with 11 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has four and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) has one, making Barne’s election unopposed after the opposition chose not to contest.

Budget Overview of the Last Five Years

- 2021-22: ₹7,139 crore

- 2022-23: ₹6,497 crore

- 2023-24: ₹7,127 crore

- 2024-25: ₹8,676 crore

- 2025-26: ₹9,675 crore