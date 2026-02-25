Who Is Abhishek Barne? Two-Time BJP Corporator From Thergaon Set To Lead Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Abhishek Barne of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed his nomination for the post of Chairman of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Standing Committee. The Standing Committee is the body that holds the keys to the municipal treasury.

Since the BJP holds a majority in the committee and the NCP has not fielded a candidate, Barne’s election is certain and now a mere formality. The appointment will be officially finalised this Saturday.

The Selection Process

Nominations for the chairmanship were filed on Wednesday. While there was stiff competition for the post between Barne, Sandeep Kaspate (representing the Wakad area), and two-time corporator Baba Tribhuvan (from Rahatani), the party leadership ultimately put its weight behind Barne.

He submitted his application to PCMC Municipal Secretary Mukesh Kolap in the presence of Deputy Mayor Shailaja Babar and House Leader Prashant Shitole.

The election will be held on Saturday (28th February) at 11:00 AM at the PCMC Main Administrative Building in Pimpri. Pavneet Kaur, Additional Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), will be the presiding officer.

Party Strength & Dynamics

In the 16-member Standing Committee, the BJP enjoys a clear majority. The current composition is BJP with 11 members, NCP with four members and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with one member.

With the NCP choosing not to contest, Barne is set to be elected unopposed.

Representing the BJP in the standing committee are Abhishek Barne, Shalini Gujar, Manisha Chinchwade, Sandeep Kaspate, Sarika Gaikwad, Yogita Nagargoje, Krishna Surkule, Sheetal Varnekar, Archana Karande, Madhura Shinde, and Babasaheb Tribhuvan. NCP is represented by four members, Savita Aswani, Santosh Kokane, Sandeep Waghere, and Vikas Sane, while the Shiv Sena has one representative, Sulabha Ubale, on the committee.

Who is Abhishek Barne?

Abhishek Barne is a second-time BJP corporator representing the Thergaon area. He is well-acquainted with the committee’s functions, having served as a member during the previous five-year term and as the chairman of the ‘G’ Ward Committee.

Known as a close confidant of Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap, Barne has managed to win twice consecutively from Thergaon -- a region traditionally considered a stronghold of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne.