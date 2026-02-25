Air Pollution Concerns Push Pune And Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Towards Cleaner Vehicles | Sourced

Pune: A survey conducted by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP India) has revealed that a majority of vehicle users in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are willing to shift to cleaner modes of transport if policies are introduced to discourage the use of highly polluting vehicles. The study surveyed 2,000 users of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, including 1,213 men and 787 women across 20 locations between September and October 2025.



As per the findings, 96.5% of respondents said they would consider switching to less polluting or zero-emission private vehicles, such as electric vehicles (EVs) or BS-6-compliant vehicles, if restrictions are placed on high-emission vehicles. Additionally, 24.5% of participants stated that they would prefer alternatives like public transport, walking, or cycling among their top two choices.

Read Also Pune Crime: Class 12 Student Attacked By 3 Youths With Koyta Outside College In Kothrud After Exam





Interestingly, when respondents were given the option to continue using their polluting vehicles by paying a daily environmental fee of ₹75 for two-wheelers and ₹150 for cars, only 4% expressed willingness to pay the charge.



Parin Visariya, Programme Manager at ITDP India, noted that both restrictions and pricing mechanisms can help discourage the use of polluting vehicles. However, imposing a fee may still allow individuals to use their vehicles occasionally during emergencies while they gradually transition to cleaner alternatives. He also stressed that any revenue generated through such charges should be invested in improving public transport, pedestrian infrastructure, cycling facilities, and incentives for adopting cleaner vehicles.



The survey further highlighted growing public concern regarding air quality in the region. Around 82% of respondents identified air pollution as a major issue in the city, with vehicles and industries being seen as the main contributors. Moreover, 60% reported experiencing health problems that they believe are linked to poor air quality.





Earlier surveys conducted in 2023–24 by ITDP India and the International Council on Clean Transportation showed that nearly 70% of internal combustion engine vehicles in Pimpri-Chinchwad are BS-4 or older models, while about 71% of such vehicles in Pune fall into the same category. Studies indicate that BS-6 diesel vehicles can produce up to 80% less PM2.5 emissions compared to BS-4 diesel vehicles.



Siddhartha Godbole, Senior Associate at ITDP India, emphasised that cities need to develop a roadmap to phase out BS-4 and older vehicles while encouraging residents to opt for public transport, walking, cycling, or cleaner vehicle technologies.