 Air Pollution Concerns Push Pune And Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Towards Cleaner Vehicles
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAir Pollution Concerns Push Pune And Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Towards Cleaner Vehicles

Air Pollution Concerns Push Pune And Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Towards Cleaner Vehicles

As per the findings, 96.5% of respondents said they would consider switching to less polluting or zero-emission private vehicles, such as electric vehicles (EVs) or BS-6-compliant vehicles, if restrictions are placed on high-emission vehicles

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Air Pollution Concerns Push Pune And Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Towards Cleaner Vehicles | Sourced

Pune: A survey conducted by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP India) has revealed that a majority of vehicle users in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are willing to shift to cleaner modes of transport if policies are introduced to discourage the use of highly polluting vehicles. The study surveyed 2,000 users of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, including 1,213 men and 787 women across 20 locations between September and October 2025.

As per the findings, 96.5% of respondents said they would consider switching to less polluting or zero-emission private vehicles, such as electric vehicles (EVs) or BS-6-compliant vehicles, if restrictions are placed on high-emission vehicles. Additionally, 24.5% of participants stated that they would prefer alternatives like public transport, walking, or cycling among their top two choices.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Class 12 Student Attacked By 3 Youths With Koyta Outside College In Kothrud After Exam
article-image



Interestingly, when respondents were given the option to continue using their polluting vehicles by paying a daily environmental fee of ₹75 for two-wheelers and ₹150 for cars, only 4% expressed willingness to pay the charge.

Parin Visariya, Programme Manager at ITDP India, noted that both restrictions and pricing mechanisms can help discourage the use of polluting vehicles. However, imposing a fee may still allow individuals to use their vehicles occasionally during emergencies while they gradually transition to cleaner alternatives. He also stressed that any revenue generated through such charges should be invested in improving public transport, pedestrian infrastructure, cycling facilities, and incentives for adopting cleaner vehicles.

The survey further highlighted growing public concern regarding air quality in the region. Around 82% of respondents identified air pollution as a major issue in the city, with vehicles and industries being seen as the main contributors. Moreover, 60% reported experiencing health problems that they believe are linked to poor air quality.

Read Also
NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Discharged From Pune Hospital; Advised Rest For A Few Days
article-image



Earlier surveys conducted in 2023–24 by ITDP India and the International Council on Clean Transportation showed that nearly 70% of internal combustion engine vehicles in Pimpri-Chinchwad are BS-4 or older models, while about 71% of such vehicles in Pune fall into the same category. Studies indicate that BS-6 diesel vehicles can produce up to 80% less PM2.5 emissions compared to BS-4 diesel vehicles.

Siddhartha Godbole, Senior Associate at ITDP India, emphasised that cities need to develop a roadmap to phase out BS-4 and older vehicles while encouraging residents to opt for public transport, walking, cycling, or cleaner vehicle technologies.

FPJ Shorts
ICSI CS Executive December 2025 Toppers List Out: Anisha Darshan Keswani Secures Rank 1; Check Topper List Here
ICSI CS Executive December 2025 Toppers List Out: Anisha Darshan Keswani Secures Rank 1; Check Topper List Here
India-France Revise 30-Year-Old Tax Treaty, Lower Dividend Tax For Large French Investors
India-France Revise 30-Year-Old Tax Treaty, Lower Dividend Tax For Large French Investors
'Ground Entire Company, Not Just 5 Aircraft': NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Questions DGCA, Demands Stricter Action Against VSR
'Ground Entire Company, Not Just 5 Aircraft': NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Questions DGCA, Demands Stricter Action Against VSR
91% Of Indian Firms Pilot AI, But Scaling Remains A Challenge
91% Of Indian Firms Pilot AI, But Scaling Remains A Challenge
Follow us on