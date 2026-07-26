Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsat Meets CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke's Parents In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Family Seeks Police Protection

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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat visited the residence of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and met his parents, while the family also sought Maharashtra Police security for the activist, citing concerns over his safety.

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Speaking to reporters after meeting the family, Shirsat said he had come to congratulate Dipke's parents following the conclusion of the 40-day protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"I came to Abhijeet Dipke's house today because their protest ended yesterday. I have an old relationship with his parents. I did not come here for politics because that could have created unnecessary controversy. Even today, they cannot believe that their son's name has become so famous or that he has reached such heights. The Central Government also responded to the movement and accepted all his demands," Shirsat said.

The resignation of the Union Education Minister is being viewed by CJP supporters as a major victory for the student-led agitation launched by Dipke against alleged irregularities in the country's examination system. The movement, which continued for over 40 days at Jantar Mantar, drew support from students across the country.

Dipke's mother, Anita Dipke, became emotional while speaking to reporters. "Abhijeet was suffering from typhoid, yet he refused to leave the protest. He was put on saline and injections, and he continued to sit in the rain. We have not slept peacefully for the last 40 days," she said.

His father, Bhagwan Dipke, said the family broke down after hearing of the minister's resignation. "When we heard slogans celebrating the resignation on television, tears rolled down our eyes. This is not just Abhijeet's victory; it belongs to every youngster and every citizen who stood by this movement," he said.

Addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar after the resignation, Dipke declared, "I had to tell Modiji, 'Subah ho gayi mamu, it's a new morning. People have woken up now. This is only the first wicket; it will not stop here. People used to say this government never accepts resignations. We say the world bends; it only needs someone who can make it bend.'"

Meanwhile, Dipke's family has appealed to the President of India to provide him security from the Maharashtra Police, expressing concern over his safety after the protests.

A memorandum addressed to the President was submitted through the Beed District Collector by Dipke's sister, Sneha Vanjare-Dipke, and her husband, Dr Jitin Vanjare. The family claimed Dipke's initiative, including the formation of the CJP, had received widespread support from students across the country and contributed to the nationwide movement.

The memorandum alleged that protesters had been subjected to police action, including lathi charges, and expressed apprehension that Dipke could face assault or threats to his life. The family requested that Maharashtra Police personnel be deployed to protect him while he remains in Delhi.

Sneha Vanjare-Dipke and Dr Jitin Vanjare, residents of Khalapuri village in Shirur Kasar tehsil of Beed district, submitted the memorandum through the Collector's office for onward consideration by the President. Bhagwan Dipke, Abhijeet's father, retired last year as Chief Deputy Engineer with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).