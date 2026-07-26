Pune: Pandharpur Temple Corridor Work To Begin This Year, Completion Expected In Four Years, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that work on the Pandharpur Temple Corridor project will begin this year and is expected to be completed within four years. The redevelopment project aims to improve facilities around the Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple while protecting the town's religious and cultural significance.

Speaking after offering the Mahapuja at the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Fadnavis said the project is being planned to provide a better experience for the lakhs of devotees who visit Pandharpur every year. He added that a major part of the work is expected to be completed within the first two-and-a-half years.

The chief minister said that concerns raised by nearly 80 to 90 per cent of the people affected by the project have already been resolved. Discussions are continuing with the remaining stakeholders to address their issues. He stressed that the project should move forward with the support of everyone and assured that those displaced by the redevelopment would be properly rehabilitated.

Fadnavis said the corridor will improve infrastructure, crowd management and public amenities around the temple. He added that the redevelopment has been designed to benefit local traders through increased business opportunities, while ensuring that residents receive new homes and tenants are also accommodated. Once completed, the project is expected to make it easier to manage large crowds and provide better facilities for pilgrims throughout the year.

Speaking about agriculture, Fadnavis said the government continues to procure farm produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in record quantities. However, he noted that rising cultivation costs remain a challenge.

He said the state government is working to reduce farming expenses through measures such as free electricity, subsidies for drip irrigation, solar pumps and agricultural equipment. The chief minister also highlighted the promotion of natural farming and the use of Mahavistaar artificial intelligence (AI), which he said could help lower production costs by up to 25 per cent while improving farm productivity.